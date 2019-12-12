Gaurav Agarwal Appointed to Lead VMware’s Commercial and Government Sales in India

by businesswireindia.com

VMware, Inc. (VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the appointment of Gaurav Agarwal to lead the Commercial and Government Sales business in India. Gaurav will be based in New Delhi and will lead VMware’s commercial business and Government sales across the country. Gaurav comes with over 20 years of experience in stakeholder management, relationship management, escalation management, and operations management.“Gaurav brings with him a wealth of experience in driving deep engagements with customers across sectors,” said Pradeep Nair, Managing Director of VMware India. “As we look at expanding our footprint in the region, we want to be able to provide strategic counsel to our customers to help them drive innovation in a challenging and evolving digital landscape. Gaurav is an invaluable addition to our leadership team here in India and I look forward to taking the business to new heights with him on board.”Speaking on his new role, Gaurav Agarwal said, “The Indian digital transformation journey is at a crucial juncture right now. There is renewed push for technology adoption across not just India’s metros, but also smaller towns and villages. VMware, with its deep expertise in digital innovation and extensive experience in helping countries transform, is uniquely positioned to help India push its digital transformation initiatives forward. I am looking forward to working with the talented team in India to help the organization achieve its strategic objectives in the region.”Prior to joining VMware, Gaurav has held multiple leadership roles in technology companies. Gaurav joins VMware from Symantec India where he last served as the Managing Director. Prior to joining Symantec India, Gaurav led the Public Sector business for Cisco in India, and before joining Cisco, Gaurav was with IBM where he held several senior management roles.Source: Businesswire