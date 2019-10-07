GDSC-2019 – India’s First Successful Global Direct Sales Conference

Xqbic Ventures Pvt. Ltd. in partnership with Finlaw Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. & Institute of Direct Sales OU had organised a Global Direct Sale Conference on 23rd of September, 2019 at Holiday Inn, Mumbai, India.

Inaugration of Institute of Direct Sales at GDSC 2019

The Motto of this conference was to create awareness among Indian Direct Sales community to run their business as per the legal guidelines and also the Competitive study of regulatory framework in different countries in comparison to Indian regulatory framework.

Participants at Global Direct Sales Conference 2019

The event started off with an enticing breakfast and lighting the lamp ceremony, it was followed by an amazing traditional dance performance before our expert direct selling speakers took the main stage.

Our experienced panel of speakers included Andres Pihor (Co-founder of Institute of Direct Sales Europe), Dato Sri Dr. Baraani, Advocate P.M. Mishra, Prof. Dr. Karunakaran D’samy, Mr. Kristjan Kiis, Ms. Karin Kiviste and Mr. Deepak Jain, who enlightened their knowledge and experience on direct selling focusing topics such as direct sales regulation in India, Ethical networking and many more.

The important aspect of this conference was the interactive session on legal matters related to direct sales & regulatory. This session helped clear many myths & doubts regarding direct sales, legal hassles, regulatory to taxation and others. The conference solved the purpose of all direct selling queries which was our main objective of this event.

The highlight of the event was the inauguration of the Institute of Direct Sales OU. All the speakers inaugurated the direct selling institute with the cake cutting ceremony. The Institute of Direct Sales is a venture where you can learn about direct selling and become an Ethical direct seller.

The event was concluded with a closing speech by the Director of Xqbic Ventures Pvt. Ltd. – Mrs. Bharati Mahapatra.

About XQbic Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

XQbic Ventures Pvt. Ltd. is an unconventional team of marketing managers from Mumbai, India. We specialize in organizing, producing, managing and digital marketing corporate or any special events to better your experiences. We are driven by zeal to excel in every endeavor that we take. Our focus is providing you best knowledge and outright solutions for all your requirements.