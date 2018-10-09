GIA India Shares Gemstone Knowledge With JD Solitaire's Customers in New Delhi

Business Wire India
GIA India organised the seminar 'World of Gemstones' to help customers of JD Solitaire in Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi, build their knowledge and confidence. More than 20 gemstone connoisseurs and jewellery buyers attended the seminar on Sept. 28, 2018.
Ms. Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and the Middle East, shared insights on diamonds, coloured gems and pearls, including the famous 4Cs of diamond quality – Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight, and the GIA 7 Pearl Value Factors™. Attendees gained information on these natural and laboratory-grown gemstones, colour, quality, sources, treatments, and care and cleaning tips. The seminar also helped potential consumers understand the importance of independent diamond grading and identification reports, and a jeweller’s responsibility to sell with disclosure.
Ms. Bhatt said, “Jewellers throughout India are pleased with the opportunity consumers get to receive knowledge from the creators of the 4Cs. I’d like to thank Mr. Sanjay Kalsi and JD Solitaire for giving GIA India the opportunity to share interesting information about diamonds, coloured stones, and pearls. I believe such initiatives will not only help spread awareness among consumers, but also help drive jeweller’s sales.”
Mr. Kalsi, Founder and Managing Director, JD Solitaire, said, “We’re really thankful to GIA India for educating our customers about diamonds and coloured stones. The presentation was informative and insightful. I’d also like to thank Ms. Bhatt and her team for this initiative.”
GIA conducts trade seminars and workshops
on a variety of topics including diamonds and gemstones, synthetics, simulants and treatments. GIA also offers courses
on diamonds, coloured stones, pearls, merchandising, jewellery design and more. For more details about GIA visit GIAindia.in
, email eduindia@gia.edu
or call 8005899350.
