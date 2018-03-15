Girnar Tea Joins Hands with Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Raid'

by businesswireindia.com

Leading FMCG conglomerate Girnar Food & Beverages Pvt. Ltd has joined hands with Ajay Devgn starrer upcoming Bollywood big ticket film RAID, slated to release Worldwide on 16March 2018. Leading film marketing and brand alliance agency, Blue Bang Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd clinched the plum deal bridging brand Girnar Tea and mass entertainer Raid.a brand which started its journey four decades ago, now holds the reputation of being one of India's finest tea brands, with a respectable name amongst tea connoisseurs across the globe. Its prime ethos rests on a yearning to promote and offer world-class teas to its customers fuelled by a passion for excellence.The deal entails a co-branded TV commercial has been created to seamlessly merge the brand with the film, featuring the lead star of the film Ajay Devgn. The salient features of the brand inherently align itself to the central character of ‘Raid’ played by Ajay Devgn hence the association fructified. Girnar Tea is one of India's finest tea brands and a respectable name amongst tea connoisseurs across the globe while the lead character of Raid is that of a tough and honest officer who strongly believes in his principles.The lead character has an excellent connection with the brand’s TG of Kadak-chai lovers which have been used to link the brand and the film in the co-branded communication. The co-branded TV spot spans over 20 seconds and will play out across leading media platforms.“An excellent fit between our brand and the character played by the star of the film Ajay Devgn in RAID attracted us towards the tie-up. Our TG of Kadak-Chai lovers looks up to Ajay Devgn as a symbol of toughness and principles as portrayed in the film. Also, it was a great opportunity to reach our core target audience by aligning our brand with an entertainment platform.”, President – T-Series, says, “The partner brand Girnar has seamless synergy with our film RAID and the brand ethos of toughness and principles is in line with the character of Ajay Devgn in the film. Hence, we saw a great connection between the brand and the film and we are very happy to have a prestigious brand like Girnar as a brand partner on our film RAID.”Talking about the association,, the agency behind the alliance says “The key objective for the brand Girnar was to engage with their core TG which is tea lovers through an entertainment platform that reaches out to a large audience base of similar demographics and psychological profiling. By associating with the Hindi feature film, Raid, Girnar Tea accomplishes its objective of connecting with its core TG through an entertainment platform that echoes the salient features of the brand. Because of the seamless synergy between the brand and the film, this association is sure to be a win-win for both entities.”RAID is a thriller film produced by T-Series and Panorama Pictures, starring Ajay Devgn, Ileana DCruz and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. It is an edge of the seat thriller based on a real-life story with a talented cast that will keep audiences hooked till the end.Source: Businesswire