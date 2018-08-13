GN Hearing Announces Unprecedented Layers of Sound™ and the World’s Most Advanced Rechargeable Hearing Aid Solution

by businesswireindia.com

GN Hearing today unveils the world’s first Premium-Plus hearing aid: ReSound LiNX Quattro™, designed for people who want the very best that technology has to offer and desire a brilliant sound experience with great speech intelligibility even in noisy situations.

ReSound LiNX Quattro™ offers a new category of hearing solution and expands GN Hearing’s product portfolio, which already includes the premium ReSound LiNX 3D™ product family. Powered by new technology, including a new chip platform, ReSound LiNX Quattro™ offers a combination of unmatched sound quality and rechargeability, while further expanding GN Hearing’s leadership within 2.4 GHz connectivity and remote fine-tuning:

Sound quality : A brilliant sound experience, with clearer, fuller and richer Layers of Sound™. With the highest input dynamic range available and extended high frequencies, sounds are processed in increased detail at all input levels, leading to superior sound quality where softer sounds are clearer and louder sounds are fuller and distortion-free.

: A brilliant sound experience, with clearer, fuller and richer Layers of Sound™. With the highest input dynamic range available and extended high frequencies, sounds are processed in increased detail at all input levels, leading to superior sound quality where softer sounds are clearer and louder sounds are fuller and distortion-free. Rechargeability: Longest rechargeable battery life available. Users benefit from an integrated Li-ion battery with 24 hours of use even when streaming 50% of the time.

Clearer, fuller and richer Layers of Sound™

With a new chip platform, a completely rewritten sound processing package, a redesigned wireless radio with extra signal strength and a unique utilization of microphones, sounds are passed to the amplifier without being altered. The result is a brilliant experience with Layers of Sound™ that is designed to inspire confidence in people with hearing loss, so they can enjoy the moments that matter most. Compared to ReSound LiNX 3D™, the new chip enables 100% faster processing, 100% additional memory, 35% increase in frequency bandwidth, and the highest input dynamic range in the industry.

ReSound LiNX Quattro™ introduces a new category of Premium-Plus hearing solution for people who, in social and professional settings, desire great speech intelligibility even in noisy situations and demand a brilliant sound experience with access to Layers of Sound™. While the primary goal of hearing aids is to hear and communicate with others, the hearing aid’s ability to faithfully reproduce music is the ultimate test of sound quality: 95% of users prefer ReSound LiNX Quattro™ for music listening compared to other premium hearing aids (Jespersen et al., 2018).

With its 6th generation of 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity, GN Hearing further expands its technology leadership within connectivity. ReSound LiNX Quattro™ is the only solution to offer direct full streaming to smartphones.

The world’s most advanced rechargeable solution

ReSound LiNX Quattro™ is the smallest and longest lasting 2.4 GHz integrated Li-ion rechargeable hearing aid on the market. It comes with a compact portable charger that holds three extra charges and offers quick charge. With 25% less power consumption when streaming, ReSound LiNX Quattro™ is the only hearing aid that offers 24 hours of use even when streaming 50% of the time and 30 hours of use on a fully charged battery without streaming.

In addition to unparalleled sound quality and rechargeable technology, ReSound LiNX Quattro™ features GN Hearing’s unique remote fine-tuning capabilities. GN Hearing continues to be the pioneer in the development of remote fine-tuning for hearing aids, which features unique, cloud-based technology. ReSound Assist™ connects hearing aid users with their hearing care professionals via the ReSound Smart 3D™ app, allowing remote adjustment of their hearing aids based on individual needs and preferences leading to even better sound quality.

“ReSound LiNX Quattro™ is designed for people who want the best of the best and want a brilliant sound experience with great speech intelligibility even in noisy situations. The combination of unprecedented sound quality with Layers of Sound™ and the longest rechargeable battery life available puts ReSound LiNX Quattro™ in a league of its own,transforming the hearing experience for people around the world”, says Anders Hedegaard, CEO, GN Hearing.

ReSound LiNX Quattro™, and Beltone Amaze™, will be rolled out starting end of August 2018. The hearing aid will be launched in the RIE (Receiver in the Ear) form factor, with both a rechargeable and replaceable battery solution, and will be offered in a new Premium-Plus price point only.

The ReSound LiNX 3D™ product family, which was first launched in May 2017, continues to be available as a premium choice, with excellent sound quality, efficient and convenient fitting as well as groundbreaking remote fine-tuning. ReSound LiNX 3D™ is available in virtually all major countries and will be launched in China later in 2018.

For further information, please visit gn.com and resound.com/quattro.

About GN Group

The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption.

With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN’s innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and BlueParrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

