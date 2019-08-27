Goblin India Pvt. Ltd. Soon to Become the Nation’s Third Listed Company in Luggage Industry

by businesswireindia.com

Goblin is soon going to become India’s third company in the luggage industry to launch an IPO with an approximate size of INR 15 Crores. The Face Value of this IPO is of INR 10 per equity share with a price band of INR 48-51 per equity share. To undertake this IPO launch, 360 Financials LLP is appointed as lead advisors & Fast-track Finsec as lead managers. This SME IPO launch on BSE SME is scheduled tentatively to occur between the 5th of September & the 10th of September this year.The idea is to use the net proceeds obtained from this launch to increase Goblin’s reach by increasing their number of dealers across the nation to 1000 from the present 300. They are also planning to set up a new production unit in India. And Looking for expansion in the UK and Germany. Both these steps will help in expanding the company across the nation, from its present turnover of 75 crores per annum. Mr. Yogesh Choudhary, who is an industrialist from Jaipur running Jaipur rugs has already pre-investing in the company an amount of INR 1 crore.Source: Businesswire