  • Download mobile app
27 Aug 2019, Edition - 1505, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • PM, FM clueless on economic crisis, stealing money from RBI: Rahul Gandhi
  • Manmohan Singh loses SPG cover, but will still have Z+ security
  • I was offered Rs 40 crore to bail out mining baron Gali Janardhan Reddy: Ex-CBI judge
  • SC to hear Chidambaram’s plea against remand order on Tuesday.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Goblin India Pvt. Ltd. Soon to Become the Nation’s Third Listed Company in Luggage Industry

by businesswireindia.com

August 27, 2019

Business Wire India
Goblin is soon going to become India’s third company in the luggage industry to launch an IPO with an approximate size of INR 15 Crores. The Face Value of this IPO is of INR 10 per equity share with a price band of INR 48-51 per equity share. To undertake this IPO launch, 360 Financials LLP is appointed as lead advisors & Fast-track Finsec as lead managers. This SME IPO launch on BSE SME is scheduled tentatively to occur between the 5th of September & the 10th of September this year.

The idea is to use the net proceeds obtained from this launch to increase Goblin’s reach by increasing their number of dealers across the nation to 1000 from the present 300. They are also planning to set up a new production unit in India. And Looking for expansion in the UK and Germany. Both these steps will help in expanding the company across the nation, from its present turnover of 75 crores per annum. Mr. Yogesh Choudhary, who is an industrialist from Jaipur running Jaipur rugs has already pre-investing in the company an amount of INR 1 crore.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿