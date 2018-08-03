Graminex® LLC successfully challenges Serelys’ patents for use of pollen extracts in treating women's PMS and menopausal symptoms

by businesswireindia.com

Graminex® LLC is pleased to announce the US Patent Office has rejected Serelys’ patents for use of its pollen extracts in treating women's PMS and menopausal symptoms.

In parallel reexamination proceedings against US Patents 6,569,471 and 6,669,967, the US Patent Office recently rejected all claims of both patents. Based on overwhelming evidence submitted, the Office found the claimed solvent-extracted GC FEM and PI 82 pollen extracts, for use in treating PMS and menopausal symptoms in women, to be unpatentable. The Final Rejections are available for download at USPTO Public PAIR (https://portal.uspto.gov/pair/PublicPair) under reexamination serial numbers 90/014,026 and 90/014,027, where a full public record of the evidence and detailed explanation for the loss of patent coverage can be found.

Graminex® LLC is the only producer of Non-Solvent Rye Flower Pollen Extract™. Only Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract™ is solvent free. Keep It Clean™, our guarantee against solvent residues.

About Graminex® LLC

Graminex® LLC is the leading producer of natural and solvent-free Graminex® Flower Pollen Extract™. Graminex® directly owns and manages more than 8,500 acres of farmland in Northwest Ohio. Graminex’s® active raw ingredients are grown and processed for use in the dietary supplement, pharmaceutical, food and skin care industries. Graminex® markets clinically supported Flower Pollen Extracts™, focusing on prostate care, urinary care, menopausal support, and skin care. Partnered with its distributors, retailers and manufacturers, Graminex® products are made in the USA and sold in more than 44 countries on six continents.

For further information please contact Graminex® LLC Public Relations, Colleen E. May at (419) 278-1023 or by e-mail at info@graminex.com. You may also visit www.graminex.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005776/en/

Source: Businesswire