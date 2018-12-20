Greene Tweed Receives Supplier Performance Award

by businesswireindia.com

Greene Tweed & Co. has been recognized with a 2018 Supplier Performance Award by ASM, a world leader in the supply of semiconductor wafer processing equipment and process solutions. With more than 400 suppliers in their supply chain, Greene Tweed is honored to be one of only three ASM Supplier Performance Award winners.

From left to right: Rick Anderson, Greene Tweed VP & General Manager, Semiconductor; Lionel Kwok, Greene Tweed Country Manager, Singapore; Raymond Yong, Greene Tweed ASM Global Account Manager (Photo: Greene Tweed)

“We are delighted to receive this 2018 Supplier Performance Award from ASM and proud to be recognized for our quality performance and innovative portfolio of products for the semiconductor industry,” said Rick Andersen, Greene Tweed Vice President and General Manager, Semiconductor.

Lionel Kwok, Greene Tweed Country Manager, Singapore, said, “Greene Tweed was recognized for this award because of our commitment to building close partnerships with our customers and delivering value on time. It was a great job by all sales, customer service, and manufacturing employees for managing and supporting the ASM global account.”

“Having close technical and operational relationships with our suppliers is critical to our ability to innovate and rapidly introduce successful new products. I would like to thank Greene Tweed for their contribution to ASM’s success,” said Daniel Ventura, Corporate Director of Supply Chain at ASM. “By consistently meeting or exceeding performance standards over the past year, Greene Tweed has played a key role in helping ASM achieve technical and operational excellence and deliver industry-leading products to customers.”

About Greene Tweed

Greene Tweed is a leading global manufacturer of high-performance seals and engineered components. Combining more than 150 years of technical expertise and commercial knowledge in a variety of markets, Greene Tweed collaborates with customers to develop engineered solutions that meet challenging performance requirements and reduce total cost of ownership.

Greene Tweed products are sold and distributed worldwide. For additional information, contact Greene Tweed at +1.215.256.9521 or visit our website at www.gtweed.com.

