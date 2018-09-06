GSMA Announces 2019 Global Mobile Awards Open for Entry

September 6, 2018
The GSMA today announced that the 2019 Global Mobile Awards (GLOMO Awards) are now open for entry. The GLOMO Awards honour the greatest achievements and innovations across the mobile industry, with 42 awards presented over 10 categories. Entries for the 2019 awards will be accepted through Wednesday, 21 November 2018, with the winners announced at the GSMA Mobile World Congress taking place 25-28 February 2019 in Barcelona.
“The 2019 GLOMO Awards will put a spotlight on the vast array of technological innovations that are helping to connect everyone and everything to a better future, recognising everything from developments in 5G, to innovations in emerging markets, to the start-ups and entrepreneurs that are dreaming up the next big thing,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “We’ve continued to evolve the GLOMO Awards to reflect the rapid pace of change in this dynamic industry and we are excited to introduce new categories and awards that more fully recognise the ever-expanding influence of mobile communications in our world.”
New Features for 2019 GLOMO Awards
For 2019, the GSMA has continued to evolve the GLOMO Awards to reflect the latest developments and cutting-edge inventions enhancing global connectivity. New categories and awards include:
The GLOMO Awards further honour industry excellence and innovation through these seven categories:
Details on Entering the GLOMO Awards
The 2019 GLOMO Awards are open to companies across the entire mobile ecosystem and may be entered online; complete information on the GLOMO Awards, including the full list of categories, award criteria and deadlines, can be found at www.mobileworldcongress.com/conference-programmes/global-mobile-awards/.
The submission of video to support entries is strongly encouraged by the awards judges.
The awards will be judged by independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. Select awards will be nominated by judges or by an independent panel of experts and will not be open for online entry. The winner of the “Outstanding Mobile Technology Award (The CTOs’ Choice)” will be selected by a panel of industry leaders.
Entries for the GLOMO Awards close at 17:00 GMT on Wednesday, 21 November 2018. The GSMA will announce the shortlist of nominations for each category by late January 2019. Follow the latest discussions and get involved using the hashtag #GLOMOAwards.
Get Involved at Mobile World Congress 2019
For more information on Mobile World Congress 2019, including how to attend, exhibit or sponsor, visit www.mobileworldcongress.com. Follow developments and updates on Mobile World Congress on Twitter @GSMAEvents, on our LinkedIn Mobile World Congress page https://www.linkedin.com/company/gsma-mobile-world-congress or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/mobileworldcongress/.
