GSMA Announces Nominees for 2019 GLOMO Awards

The GSMA today announced the nominees for the Global Mobile Awards 2019 (GLOMO Awards). Winners of the awards will be presented throughout MWC19 Barcelona, which takes place 25 – 28 February. The full list of nominees can be found at www.mwcbarcelona.com/conference-programmes/global-mobile-awards/global-mobile-awards-2019-nominee-shortlist/.

“The GLOMOs provide a world stage on which to celebrate the most inspirational and innovative developments across our industry, recognising the companies and individuals leading the way in everything from 5G, to emerging markets, to intelligent connectivity,” said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. “The awards attract a significant level of high-quality entries, so being nominated today is a great achievement. We wish everyone the very best of luck and we look forward to some exciting announcements at MWC19 Barcelona.”

The GLOMO Awards feature an afternoon ceremony at 16:30 CET on Tuesday, 26 February in Auditorium 5, Hall 4, and will include the presentation of winners within the new “5G” category as well as the “Social Good”, “Outstanding Achievement”, “Device” and “Mobile Tech” categories, and the announcement of the “Government Leadership Award”. Winners of other awards such as “Outstanding Contribution to the Mobile Industry” and the “Women4Tech Industry Leadership” awards will be announced in separate ceremonies during the course of MWC19 Barcelona. In addition, nominees for the “4YFN Startup of the Year Award 2019” will be invited to pitch their business idea to a live audience and expert judging panel at 15:00 – 16:00 CET, Wednesday 27 February, Banc Sabadell Stage, Hall 8, Fira Montjuïc.

The 2019 GLOMO Awards ceremony will be hosted by TV presenters Remel London and Larry Madowo. Remel London is an award-winning TV and radio presenter and online video blogger. Remel currently hosts a weekend show on CAPITAL XTRA and is a lead presenter on SKY 1’s What’s Up TV. Larry Madowo is the BBC Africa Business Editor and Global Contributing Columnist for the Washington Post. Larry brings a wealth of experience to the team, having reported from more than 40 countries and interviewed some of the world’s most prominent business, political and cultural leaders. Larry will also present selected awards throughout the week.

Presentation of awards in the “Fourth Industrial Revolution”, “Consumer”, “Content and Media” and “Device” categories will take place at the GSMA Innovation City and will also be broadcast live to a global audience on Mobile World Live TV at www.mobileworldlive.com.

The 2019 GLOMO Awards Category Sponsors include: National Instruments for “Mobile Tech”; Dolby for “Content and Media”; Mobica for “Fourth Industrial Revolution”; and Mobileum for “Consumer”. Mashable are the Official Media Partner for this year’s GLOMO Awards.

The awards are judged by independent experts, analysts, journalists, academics, and, in some cases, mobile operator representatives. The winner of the “Outstanding Mobile Technology Award (The CTOs’ Choice)” will be selected by a panel of industry-leading CTOs from the worldwide operator community.

Full information about the GLOMO Awards 2019, including the finalists, awards ceremony Mobile World Live TV presentations, sponsors, and judges can be found at www.mwcbarcelona.com/conference-programmes/global-mobile-awards/.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators with over 350 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences.

For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.

