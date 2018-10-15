GSS Infotech Announces the Acquisition of Nexiilabs Inc

by businesswireindia.com

GSS Infotech Inc. (A wholly owned subsidiary of GSS Infotech Ltd) has signed the Share Purchase Agreement for acquiring 100% shares of Nexii Labs Inc, USA. Nexii Labs Inc. shall become a wholly owned step-down subsidiary of the Company.Nexii Labs brings a strong capability in the area of Automation for GSS’s existing Cloud and Infrastructure Management Practice. Adding this capability to the existing service portfolio will make GSS more relevant to its customers. Nexii has some of the fortune 500 companies as its customers with revenues of about USD 1.8 Million for FY 2018. The automations capabilities that Nexii Labs specializes in adds value to GSS when the company offer the services to the clients. Nexii’s expertise in Product/solutions engineering services, IT Infrastructure application, IT Infrastructure Automation and Test Automations will further strengthen the capabilities of GSS. The well-trained skill pool that Nexii has creates a competitive advantage in the envisaged automation space.Source: Businesswire