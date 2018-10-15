Guidewire InsuranceSuite Positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for Second Consecutive Year

by businesswireindia.com

GUIDEWIRE CONNECTIONS 2018–- Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, announced that Guidewire InsuranceSuite™ has been recognized as a Leader in Gartner, Inc.'s “Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America1.” InsuranceSuite comprises essential core systems based on a common technology platform covering the P&C insurance lifecycle including underwriting, policy, billing, and claims management. It was positioned highest on the ability to execute axis and furthest on the completeness of vision axis in the report. The report can be viewed here.

“While many vendors are playing to specific strengths, market leaders are expanding the scope of their capabilities with a growing emphasis on broader ecosystems with partners accessible through prebuilt integration in an app-store-like venue. As the number of ecosystem partners grows, this promises customers quicker access to a range of new capabilities (including insurtechs and emerging technologies) along with simpler ongoing maintenance of these relationships,” wrote Jeff Haner, research director, Insurance, Gartner and author of the report.

“We are honored that InsuranceSuite has been named a Leader by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, for the second consecutive year,” said Brian Vannoni, principal business owner, Core, Guidewire Software. “We believe this recognition is a testament to the work we are doing to help our customers adapt and succeed in a time of rapid change. We are deeply committed to our customers’ success and thank them for entrusting us to enable them to run, differentiate, and grow their business.”

The report evaluates 15 vendor solutions in the P&C core platform market that have qualified for inclusion. Guidewire InsuranceNow™, designed for U.S. P&C insurers writing low complexity business, was recognized as a Challenger in this report.

Additional Recognition:

Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America – A leader for two consecutive years .

. Magic Quadrant for Property and Casualty Insurance Policy Management Modules, North America 2 – A leader for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016.

– A leader for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016. Magic Quadrant for Property and Casualty Insurance Claims Management Modules3– A leader for three consecutive years.

About the Magic Quadrant

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

1 Gartner Magic Quadrant for P&C Core Platforms, North America, Jeff Haner, October 9, 2018 2 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Property and Casualty Insurance Policy Management Modules, North America, Jeff Haner, January 25, 2016 3 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Property and Casualty Insurance Claims Management Modules, Jeff Haner, July 21, 2016

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 32 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

