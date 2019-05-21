Gupta Agarwal Foundation Donates $5 Million to Fund Heart Health Research and Education

by businesswireindia.com

On a mission to improve lives all over the world, the Gupta Agarwal Foundation has made a $5 million gift to fund research and education related to cardiac conditions. Satish and Yasmin Gupta, founders of the Gupta Agarwal Foundation and SB International, are committed to improving access to knowledge and education that will help change lives. The Guptas are natives of India who now reside in Texas.

The gift was made to fund research and education at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano, a North Texas facility recognized around the world for excellent cardiac care, where the Satish & Yasmin Gupta Heart Center was recently unveiled.

“We are honored and humbled to be able to change lives through this gift,” Satish Gupta said. “It is important to us that our friends around the world have access to the best medical care, and that we all understand the importance of leading lives filled with balance. It is our pleasure and our purpose to be involved with our community in this way.”

The funds will also allow physicians from other countries to observe the care provided at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital – Plano, get trained in the latest advances, and take that knowledge home to help those in their own countries.

“Anything you give should snowball to something bigger – and this is a global initiative,” Yasmin Gupta stressed. “You address your immediate community and, from there, you take it to the next level. Global initiatives are executed on a local level.”

Daughter Samantha Gupta Parmar, a healthcare professional, and Chat Ganesh, director of the board for the Gupta Agarwal Charitable Foundation, will serve on a newly created committee to help direct the gift. Satish and Yasmin Gupta will also lend their business acumen and personal commitment to this mission to improve lives.

The Gupta Agarwal Foundation funds initiatives that promote access to healthcare, education and cultural awareness, including the largest festival of lights in the U.S., Diwali Mela, which takes place in Dallas each fall. The 501(c)3 organization was founded in 2005 by Satish and Yasmin Gupta and, to date, has committed and contributed more than $25 million to the community. www.guptasfoundation.org and for images, visit http://sbisteel.com/heart-hospital-gift.

