Guru Sutra – the Guru Who Won’t Keep Spiritual Secrets, Unveils the Secrets of the World of Guruism

by businesswireindia.com

The world of Guruism has been shrouded in secrecy for centuries. For the first time ever, a guru has revealed the secrets governing this spiritual realm. The fourth book in theseries of spiritual books,lays out the protocol governing the sacred relationship between a siddh (realised) Guru and his shishya (disciple). It outlines the qualities and behaviour of a realised spiritual master while cautioning against pretenders to the title of 'Guru'. It provides a roadmap to guide the disciple in the tricky, obstacle-prone, snakes and ladders game of spiritual evolution.is meant for those who intend to traverse the steep path of self-evolution en route to discovering the divinity within. Seeped in relevance, this first of its kind analyses, decodes the spiritual principles of faith, surrender, loyalty, humility and even spiritual greed, vanity, envy and attacks.Infused with time-tested wisdom, anecdotes and real-life examples, the concepts in the book are simple to grasp. Reading it will make you take a hard look at yourself and whom you call your spiritual mentor. Parallels to a mentor-mentee relationship in today’s corporate environment can be culled from several sections of this masterpiece.According to, author of this book,The unveiling of this book was ceremonialised by the fusion of poetry and dance in the ‘.’ A troupe of illustrious Kathak dancers led by Jonaki Raghavan and Girish Dalvi brought the concepts of the book to life, at a gathering of India’s illustrious book retailers.Source: Businesswire