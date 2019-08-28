Halliburton Celebrates 100th Anniversary Through Donations to 8 Asia Pacific Nonprofit Organizations

by businesswireindia.com

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced eight nonprofit organizations throughout its Asia Pacific operational region will receive $10,000 grants each in honor of the Company’s 100th anniversary. Founded in 1919, Halliburton is celebrating its 100-year anniversary with the stakeholders who helped the Company reach this historic milestone – its employees, customers and local communities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005623/en/

Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller, joined by Halliburton Asia Pacific Region management, present a $10,000 grant to the MyKasih Foundation for their work to help low-income Malaysian families through food distribution and education. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Halliburton spirit of giving started with our founder Erle P. Halliburton, who long-ago established our Company’s commitment to honoring the communities where we live and work,” said Halliburton Asia Pacific Region Senior Vice President Sid Whyte. “We are happy to continue his legacy and contribute to nonprofit organizations whose work contributes so greatly to those in our region’s key operating areas.”

The HAL100 grant recipients for the Asia Pacific region include the following organizations whose giving goals align with the Halliburton Pillars of Giving: STEM-related education, environment, health and safety, and social service:

CRY – Child Rights and You – India

MyKasih Foundation – Malaysia

Royal Flying Doctor Service – Australia

Australian Red Cross – Australia

Habitat for Humanity – Indonesia

The People’s Association – Singapore

Migrant Children’s Foundation – China

Baan Songkhla Orphanage – Thailand



Halliburton presented the organizations with checks for $10,000 USD each at a customer event the Company hosted on Friday, Aug. 16, in Malaysia.

Additionally, in honor of the Company’s anniversary, Halliburton employees in Thailand and Malaysia collected more than $10,000 USD to support Lan Krabue Hospital in Thailand and Petronita in Malaysia.

The Company is giving $10,000 grants to 100 nonprofit organizations globally through the remainder of 2019. To learn more about the 100 years of Halliburton and the people and technologies that have built the Company, please visit hal100.com.

PHOTO CAPTION: Halliburton Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller, joined by Halliburton Asia Pacific Region management, present a $10,000 grant to the MyKasih Foundation for their work to help low-income Malaysian families through food distribution and education.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton celebrates its 100 years of service as one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With 60,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir — from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005623/en/

Source: Businesswire