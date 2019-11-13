Harper’s Bazaar India Captures Beauty in All Its Forms Through the Lens of the OnePlus 7T Pro

by businesswireindia.com

The latest issue of Harper’s Bazaar India is an ode to beauty in all its forms. Continuing on its journey to celebrate authentic beauty, the cover and cover story have been shot on the OnePlus 7T Pro and feature five powerful women who call for an inclusive world where diversity is the norm, not an exception.

The cover stars of the November issue are: Kusha Kapila, a digital content creator who champions body positivity; Lakshmi Rana, one of the first supermodels in India; Sandra Nandeibam, the first transgender model to appear on a Bazaar cover; Sakshi Sindwani, a plus-sized model who walked

Lakme Fashion Week; and Paloma Monnappa, a surfer, musician, host and model.

"Our association with OnePlus dates back to May 2019 when we featured model, actor, activist Jameela Jamil on our cover. We strongly believe that both brands share the same belief that women around the world need to be captured exactly the way they are, in their true essence and style. The Nov 2019 cover has been shot on the OnePlus7T Pro and the images have been captured in their true form, without any edits. This cover is focused on five unique women who celebrate life on their own terms. And once again, they are brought to you in all their honest perfection,"

says Nonita Kalra, Editor, Harper’s Bazaar INDIA.

Harper’s Bazaar

shot the cover at a studio in New Delhi and the camera on the new OnePlus 7T Pro captured the final images to stunning effect. From the different skin tones and body types to the brightness of the clothes, every detail was clear, sharp, and vivid. The three-camera options—48MP main camera, 14MP ultra-wide, and 8MP 3x telephoto—allowed for versatility in the images and ensured that each of the five models stood out on the cover.

“It is a very special cover as two global brands – Harper's Bazaar and OnePlus come together to celebrate diversity and inclusivity. The collective capacity of both the brands to create value has led to phenomenal results and we are very thrilled to showcase them to India and the world through Bazaar’s stunning November cover,”

says Karen Wilson Kumar, Publisher – India Today Lifestyle Group.

Photographer Anushka Menon

, who shot the beautiful cover said, “The features of the OnePlus 7T Pro are easy to use and fun to play with. Considering I really put the camera to the test using continuous light sources in-studio and not natural light, the results were very outstanding.”

The OnePlus 7T Pro combines the latest innovations with OnePlus’ signature features such as 90 Hz Fluid Display and a triple camera setup to provide a superior, fast and smooth experience. A powerful triple camera system on OnePlus 7T Pro creates the experience of an all-in-one photography studio. The signature camera software, OnePlus has also added a new Macro mode to capture intricate beauty and effortlessly record clearer, smoother videos with its advanced hybrid image stabilization system combining OIS and EIS technologies.

