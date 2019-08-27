Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide Makes a Comeback under the Auspices of Ministry of Tourism Greece

Haut Monde India Founder, Mr. Bharat K. Bhramar visited Greece to finalise the logistics and operational part of their upcoming event, the biggest annual beauty pageant for married Indian women, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019.

L-R: Ms. Christina Karamihos, CEO, The Concierge, Thessaloniki, Greece, Mr. Harry Theoharis, Greek Tourism Minister, Mr. Bharat Bhramar, CEO Haut Monde and Ms. Katerina Mousbeh, MD of Mideast Travel

The panel of meetings started on a positive note with Mr. Bhramar with partners from Greece Ms. Katerina Mousbeh, MD of Mideast Travel worldwide and Ms. Christina Karamihos, CEO, The Concierge, Thessaloniki, Greece from meeting Mr. Harry Theoharis, Greek Tourism Minister. They discussed about the ways in which the culture and tourism of both the countries can be promoted worldwide. Through this international event happening in Greece consecutively for the second year in a row, both the countries are going to be highly benefitted with this cultural and talent presentations.

L-R: Mrs. Sylvie Rodgers, Her Excellency, the Indian Ambassador in Greece, Mrs. Shamma Jain, Mr. Bhramar and Mrs. Bhramar

Ministry of tourism (Greece) and Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) have given their auspices for the grand show of Mrs India worldwide, taking place in the month of October this year.

Mr. Bharat Bhramar with Mrs. Angela Gerekou, President of the Greek Tourism Board

In his recent visit to Greece, Mr. Bhramar met Mrs. Angela Gerekou, President of the Greek Tourism Board in her office to discuss the the plan of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019.

The event has been massively supported by embassies counterparts on both the ends.

Mr. Bhramar and ace celebrity hairstylist, Sylvie Rodgers met Her Excellency, the Indian Ambassador in Greece, Mrs. Shamma Jain and it was indeed a fruitful one. With an ultimate motive to promote Indian married women internationally, Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide has a laudable social objective-instilling confidence in married women (most of them housewives) to come forward and demonstrate their talent. Her Excellency received all the views with great enthusiasm and held out her full support in order to promote Indian women and Indian culture. This pageant will promote Greece and its various exotic locations with fashion photo shoot of the finalists at an international level.

With 172 finalists and their family members, Make-up artists and student fashion designers coming on board to the Grand Finale of Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide 2019 which will take place in Porto Carras Hotel, Porto Carras, Halkidiki from October 10th till October 20th 2019, this extravagant event will definitely help in promoting cross cultural activities and tourism.

Our team will also get the chance to participate in Grand Marathon in Thessaloniki happening on 19th October 2019.

Not only this, this year Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide will be one of the key participants in Thessaloniki International Fair. The 84th TIF 7-15 September 2019, carries on the tradition that connects with entrepreneurship, new technologies and extroversion, while at the same time it celebrates innovation and international culture. This year the theme for TIF is New India and Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide is also one of the key participants in this renowned fair.

Registrations for the next Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide are open, if anyone wants to apply can register on www.mrsindiaworldwide.com.