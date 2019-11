Have a Worry-Free Romantic Getaway With Honeymoon Holiday Cover From Bajaj Finserv

by businesswireindia.com

After the stress of wedding festivities, many newlyweds plan a honeymoon holiday to relax and celebrate their relationship. However, it is vital to plan a honeymoon meticulously to minimise getting into inconvenient situations such as loss of credit/debit cards, breakdown of vehicle, or an accident. Also, one should have a contingency plan in the form of travel insurance in case things don’t go as expected.The Honeymoon Holiday Cover from Bajaj Finserv can be of great help in this regard. This plan offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd., covers you financially against a range of unforeseen incidents during your romantic vacation. It offers emergency travel and hotel assistance, theft coverage, roadside assistance, complimentary accident insurance, among other benefits. Here are a few significant benefits that Honeymoon Holiday Cover offers:Offered under the Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions category by Bajaj Finserv, this policy offers coverage of up to Rs. 3 lakh at a premium of just Rs. 699. The Honeymoon Holiday Cover takes care of the offset costs arising due to emergency hospitalisation, bounced hotel bookings, cancelled trips, and a burglary at home while you’re away. Additionally, you can avail coverage for lost baggage, making it a good way to completely secure your honeymoon.If you are stranded while on your vacation, the Honeymoon Holiday Cover provides you with ample financial assistance. You can avail an advance of up to Rs. 50,000 in India and Rs.1 lakh abroad to arrange for alternate travel tickets and hotel accommodation. This is especially helpful if you have lost travel essentials such as your wallet along with the debit/credit cards in it.Losing your wallet when travelling can be a source of great stress. Thankfully, with the Honeymoon Holiday Cover, you can instantly block your debit and credit cards with just one phone call to the insurer’s toll-free number. Your cards will be blocked instantly, thus preventing any misuse whatsoever. The insurance policy also helps you get a PAN card replacement free of charge, should you lose this as well.In the unfortunate event of an accident or injury suffered by you or your partner during the trip, you may avail coverage of up to Rs. 1,50,000 to get quality medical care without compromises.To apply for this policy, here are the steps you need to follow.With optimal coverage at an affordable premium, buying Honeymoon Holiday Cover is beneficial to you in more than one way. However, this is just one of the 80+ Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions that Bajaj Finserv offers. You may choose from a range of other useful plans such as Wallet Care TV Insurance , Washing Machine Insurance, Gym Injury Insurance and more, based on your lifestyle needs.Source: Businesswire