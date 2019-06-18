HCL Technologies Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Australia and New Zealand

by businesswireindia.com

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, is celebrating its 20-year anniversary in Australia and New Zealand with a series of events and activities across its offices and communities it serves.

HCL opened its first office in the ANZ region in Sydney and since then has been investing in new-age research and technology centres across the region. Over the years the company has made significant contributions to the Australian IT market and to the local economy touching lives across various sectors with a 1,600+ strong workforce spread across 8 locations – Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Canberra in Australia, and Auckland and Wellington in New Zealand. HCL has been delivering innovation in the areas of Digital Transformation, Design Thinking, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Cloud Native and Artificial Intelligence to over 50 clients in ANZ, including three of the top four banks in the region. HCL has won multiple awards & engaged in strategic go-to-market partnership to deliver innovative and flexible solutions to its customer base, over these years.

“We would like to take this opportunity and thank our clients, partners and colleagues for their unstinted support,” said Michael Horton, Executive Vice President & Country Manager, Australia and New Zealand, HCL Technologies. “We are humbled by the success as we commemorate 20 wonderful years of learning, growing, and innovating together with our ecosystem in Australia and New Zealand.”

At the core of HCL’s innovation for the future is its strong, highly skilled and diverse workforce which has been the bedrock for growth in the region. HCL is also one of the first technology companies in the region to focus on diversity and inclusiveness at the workplace.

To this effect, HCL launched its flagship Women Lead Australia for the geography in 2015, followed by the second chapter in 2017. Through this one-to-one mentorship program in Australia, HCL has positively impacted women leaders across its partner and customer base to take their careers to new heights.

Over the years, enabled by its partnerships with global sports associations, HCL has brought several unique sports experiences to the region including the Volvo Ocean Race in Melbourne and Auckland in 2018 and the world’s most popular football brand, Manchester United to Sydney and Melbourne through the Manchester United Soccer School program.

“Ever since HCL opened its first office in Sydney, the ANZ region has been the epicentre of ground breaking innovation for HCL as an organization. Over the last two decades, we have expanded to eight technology centres across Australia and New Zealand,” said Swapan Johri, Corporate Vice President, APAC & Middle East. “Our culture of innovation and customer centricity will continue to bring best in class support to the evolving technology requirements of our customers.”

About HCL Technologies

