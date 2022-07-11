Look Boho Chic with Edgy Nose Pins

Covai Post Network





Being one of the essential parts of jewellery tradition in Indian culture for ages, nose pins have always been known to carry a charm of their own. With the growing craze for experimenting with fashion, nose pin has made a bold comeback in the fashion world. Whether for traditional aesthetics or modern elegance, this dainty piece of jewellery enhances the look of every attire.

Time and again, we feel this urge to bring a touch of newness to our style. And what’s better than a comfortable little piece of nose pin? It could prove to be a perfect accessory for when you don’t want to seem too fancy and still leave people in awe of your look.

At Mia by Tanishq, you can find the most striking and gorgeous nose pin designs to match your style. Recognized for its certified products, Mia by Tanishq has curated the most versatile jewellery for modern women.

Let’s read further to look at some lovely nose pins designed with skilful craftsmanship.

1. Everyday Essentials Diamond Studded Yellow Gold Nose Pin

A simple yet radiant floral motif surrounded beautifully by golden beads with a sparkling diamond in the centre, this nose pin defines an exquisite balance between style and simplicity. The best thing about this easy-to-wear nose pin is that it is designed in a manner to go with both ethnic and western attires.

2. Delicate Yellow Gold Nose Pin

Look at this stunning nose pin made in 18 karats yellow gold finish radiant enough to mesmerize the onlookers. Whether it is an intimate dinner date, a beach party, or a friend’s wedding, you will look amazing on every occasion with this thing of beauty. For those who consider jewellery to be more than just an ornament, this nose pin is a must-have in your jewellery box.

3. Diamond Encrusted White Gold Nose Pin

Encrusted with scintillating diamonds, this nose pin finished in white gold embodies class as well as simplicity. Crafted with precision, don this quirky accessory to embrace your eccentricities. Pair this beauty with your casual or semi-ethnic wear and go boho.

4.Yellow Gold and Diamond Nose Pin

Every working woman looks for a kind of jewellery that is stunning and minimalistic at the same time in order to look appealing and confident. Crafted in floral design and encrusted with radiant diamonds, this is a perfect choice for you to look simply dazzling. Enhance the look of your understated outfits with this stunner and flaunt your enchanting fashion sense.

5. 14kt Yellow Gold Nose Pin

This gorgeous nose pin boasts the beauty of simplicity and is designed to complement modern women’s unbending spirit. Made in 14 karats yellow gold, this hexagonal-shaped accessory’s minimalistic aspect accentuates the glamour of its wearer. Pair this with any outfit of your choice and let the wave of beauty always surround you.

Where can you get these chic nose pins?

Since a nose pin has been an intricate part of our culture for a long time now, it is only seen as a sign of traditional jewellery like heavy bangles or even mangalsutra. However, now it has become a sign of trend and fashion as well.

A small decorative piece of accessory, I.e., a nose pin, can single-handedly bring glamour to your look. If you want to get your hands on these amazing nose pins, visit the website of Mia by Tanishq to grab yours now. They have a vast range of chic nose pins designed by experienced craftsmen.

A leading and trusted brand, Mia by Tanishq’s products are extremely affordable. So, grab on this amazing collection and let it further bring out the best in you.