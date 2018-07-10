Healthcare That Feels Like Homecare: Amar Ujala Group Enters the Business of Care with Ujala Healthcare

by businesswireindia.com

Amar Ujala Group, India’s leading integrated media company formally announced its diversification into trustworthy and inclusive healthcare. Mr Probal Ghosal, Director, Amar Ujala commenting on this development said, “Amar Ujala is creating a modern healthcare brand based on the principles of awareness and social equity in Tier- 2 and Tier- 3 cities of India. The business is about care, not just healthcare.” Further, Mr Ghosal adds, “The idea is not to just run hospitals but introduce global standards to those with limited access to quality healthcare outside the metros. In keeping with the Group’s ethos, there’s a clear social dimension to the business which involves creating awareness for good health, timely need for medical tests, diagnosis, postoperative recovery standards and above all bringing back the trust in the medical system which is hugely lacking outside the metros.”In a move which could prove to be disruptive, transforming existing benchmarks, Amar Ujala has evolved a strategy to provide facilities and state of the art technology in small towns in India where healthcare facilities are uneven and not dependable. Healthcare at your doorstep is the credo of Ujala Healthcare. Ujala Hospital in Kashipur area of Uttaranchal near Jim Corbett National Park is the first hospital of its kind. Three hundred kilometers away from Delhi, complex surgeries like cranioplasty and laparoscopic surgeries are being performed on a regular basis. Equipped with state of the art Operation Theatres, Cath labs, ICU and Dialysis units, Ujala Hospital, the biggest hospital in the area is a model healthcare centre. In a span of 6 months, Ujala Hospital has earned the trust and respect of patients.Amar Ujala has in its pipeline three to four hospitals in UP and Uttaranchal which will significantly impact existing healthcare ecosystem and set new benchmarks both in terms of access, affordability and offering treatment which were out of bounds for patients in those areas.The Group has set aside Rs 200 crores for next few years for investment in healthcare and is looking for strategic partners. Amar Ujala as a company has been known for trust and credibility. With a total readership of 4.65 crore readers, Amar Ujala is now India’s No. 3 newspaper in terms of readership. In last 5 years, the group has diversified into digital, digital TV, activations and outdoor, commercial printing and educational books business. Amar Ujala leads in the innovation space and is one of the leading practitioners of integrated media in India.Source: Businesswire