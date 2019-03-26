Heilind Electronics' Supplier TE Connectivity Announced Standard Line of FASTON Receptacles

by businesswireindia.com

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, has launched Standard line FASTON receptacles. It offers advanced features beyond those of many other quick disconnect receptacles and provides innovation at the receptacle-to-tab and the wire-to-receptacle interfaces. Their low insertion force (LIF) design is robust, fully meeting specifications after the sixth insertion. F-crimp, Tab-Lok or an innovative 2D crimp is available. The 2D crimp allows one terminal and one applicator to cover a full range of wire sizes. This can reduce the number of part numbers to spec in, buy and inventory; reduce applicator cost and set-up; and improve applicator efficiency. Tin-plated brass receptacles are rated 125°C, while nickel-plated steel receptacles are rated 250°C. They can be used across a broad range of industries, including home appliance.

TE Standard Line of FASTON Receptacles’ insertion force is 6 lbs (27 N), average, when used with FASTON tabs, easing assembly. Robust design fully meets specifications on sixth mating cycle, not just the first one, supporting applications where assembly operations or field repairs might require disconnection and reconnection. Tin-plated brass Standard line FASTON receptacles are rated at 125°C, rather than the 110°C rating of some other tin-plated brass quick disconnect terminals. Nickel-plated steel Standard line FASTON receptacles are rated at 250°C. Choice of crimp options for tin-plated brass receptacles includes innovative 2D crimp that allows one terminal and one applicator to accommodate many wire sizes, potentially reducing design-in, procurement, inventory and production cost. Standard line FASTON receptacles are backward compatible with housings designed for Premier, Budget and LIF line FASTON receptacles.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

