Heilind Leading Supplier TE Connectivity Announced ELCON Micro Wire-to-Board Power Solutions

TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, manufactures ELCON Micro wire-to-board power solutions, which provide a high current up to 12.5A per pin in the standard industry footprint of 3.0mm. A standard footprint allows for easy upgrades to existing designs and makes our headers and cable plugs footprint-compatible with other suppliers. Custom cable assemblies round out our high current portfolio and provide design flexibility.

TE’s ELCON Micro wire-to-board power solutions provide high current at 12.5A per pin in the common industry footprint of 3.0mm (contact pitch) and support different currents with multiple combinations of different wire sizes and 2 to 24 pin configurations. A common industry footprint allows for easy upgrades to existing designs. PCB footprint compatible with other suppliers. Virtually fool-proof mating makes assembly easy for the customer. It performs reliably in harsh environments with maximum operating temperature of 105°C and halogen-free material. New cable plugs and custom cable assemblies provide added design flexibility.

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE’s products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (http://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories, insulation & identification, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 23 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. headquartered in Switzerland, is a $14 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 80,000 employees, including more than 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

