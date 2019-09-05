Hello 6E Gets 6Eier

by businesswireindia.com

India’s leading airline, IndiGo, will be bringing out a vibrant new avatar of its Hello 6E magazine in partnership with Maxposure Media Group. Having been a retail catalogue for over a decade, Hello 6E will now be presented as a smart and quirky in-flight magazine from October 2019. The magazine will be enriched with new, interesting travel and lifestyle content, informative yet entertaining, catering to all its customers on domestic as well as international routes.Every month, it will offer the latest in lifestyle trends, social commentary and offbeat travel experiences, presented in a sharp design format. And just like IndiGo, the revamped Hello 6E will set new standards, redefining in-flight reading experience with rich and engaging content for the global jet-setter. It will cover stories from IndiGo’s vast network of 78 destinations across 15 countries and will continue to include the airline's merchandise and menu options.said, “At IndiGo, we believe in creating a differentiated on-board experience for our customers. We are confident that our partnership with Maxposure Media Group will help us in ensuring a seamless metamorphosis of Hello 6E from a retail catalogue into a full-fledged in-flight magazine. The new Hello 6E will be available on all flights from October 2019 to provide our discerning customers with interesting travel and lifestyle content.”Talking about the association,, said, “IndiGo is India's largest airline and we’re thrilled to have been given the opportunity to partner with it to launch the new Hello 6E. The magazine will be a trend-setter with intelligent content and out-of-the-box design, as inspiring as the airline. For advertisers, the new Hello 6E will offer a great platform to engage with IndiGo's around 6.5 million flyers per month, both domestic and international.”Source: Businesswire