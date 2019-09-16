Herbalife Nutrition Joins Hands With Maharashtra Government to Rejuvenate and Develop Water Resources in the State

by businesswireindia.com

The global nutrition pioneer signed an MoU with the state to develop water resources in Chandrapur district

The initiative to help over 1000 families, farmers and horticulture communities in the region

Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to strengthen and develop the water resources in Chandrapur district for the benefit of it's agricultural, husbandry and horticultural communities.was present for signing of the MoU.The nutrition powerhouse is in the 20year of its business in India and has constantly endeavoured to contribute actively to the communities it is present in. The company’s ethos of making the world a healthier and happier place for all, is evident in the initiatives it passionately undertakes. The company has committed Rs. 1.3 crores to create the rural and agrarian outreach, which will improve the water-holding and availability capacity of seven talabs impacting more than 1000+ families in Chandrapur district.Maharashtra has been grappling with sever water shortage in the last few years. The worst affected are the rural areas where livelihoods depend on availability of water for irrigation and horticulture. The government of Maharashtra initiated the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan in January 2016 to provide long-term and sustainable solutions to the water scarcity problem faced by rural communities., “We are proud to support our Honourable Prime Minister’s Krishi Sinchai Yojana and the Government of Maharashtra’s water conservation efforts through this CSR initiative in the Chandrapur region. Agriculture is at the core of our nation’s development and we are committed to the welfare and development of this critical sector as well as its sub sectors. Herbalife Nutrition’s ethos is to Build it Better for all the communities it operates in and we look forward the opportunity to dedicate our capabilities towards nation building.”said, “For the rejuvenation of 8 Maji Malgujari ponds in Chandrapur district, CSR funds of Rs. 1.30 crore have been provided by Herbalife Nutrition. I thank them for their contribution. This project will be a boon for the agriculturists, horticulturists and people involved in animal husbandry who depend on ponds for their livelihood.”Source: Businesswire