Herbalife Nutrition Launches Tulsi Flavor for Afresh Energy Drink Mix

by businesswireindia.com

The energy-boosting drink is

The Afresh energy drink contains two essential ingredients, the exotic Guarana plant which is native to the Amazon forests, and Orange Pekoe. The presence of Guarana in the drink helps sharpen mental alertness, reduces fatigue and elevates energy levels. On the other hand, Orange Pekoe acts as an active thermogenic and antioxidant resulting in increased levels of calorie burning and fat oxidation, in addition to lowering cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

NET QUANTITY

PRICING

DISCLAIMER

Herbalife Nutrition, the global leader in nutrition launchesin. Afresh is an invigorating and refreshing energy drink mix which contains Orange pekoe extract, Green tea extract and natural caffeine powder which can be consumed hot or cold, any time of the day.The Tulsi flavor is extracted from fresh Krishna Tulsi leaves and essential oils of Tulsi leaves contribute to its refreshing flavor.also available in other delicious flavors like Orange, Elaichi, Lemon, Peach and Cinnamon.50 gMRP – Rs. 686.00 (Incl. of all taxes)We are excited to bring the newest flavor to our Indian consumers. Afresh Tulsi is a great addition to our Afresh Energy Drink Mix range. At Herbalife Nutrition, we are constantly innovating to bring high quality personalised nutrition products backed by science that will help our consumers lead an active lifestyle with balanced nutrition.”Afresh Energy Drink Mix will be available exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.CONTAINS CAFFEINEHigh caffeine: 40mg/160mlThis product is not for use by children or pregnant/ lactating women, persons sensitive to caffeine.Not for medicinal use. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease.Source: Businesswire