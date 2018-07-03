HH Global Expands Operations to a New Office in Mumbai, India

by businesswireindia.com

HH Global, the world’s fastest-growing and most innovative marketing execution partner, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the official opening of the Mumbai office in the presence of the British Consulate Vice General, Crispin Simon, celebrating a milestone of business growth and success in the Indian market.

Located at Lotus Corporate Park, the new office encompasses a work space of 13,500 sq. feet. The heart of the office is its large kitchen – a space of collaboration and innovation. Other features include creative spaces, and expanded departments and facilities to serve HH Global’s growing operations in marketing and creative production services.

The new location is staffed by a highly skilled team dedicated to showcasing HH Global’s innovative and cost-effective solutions to stakeholders, as well as to incorporating global trends into existing projects and future partnerships.

During the event, a considerable number of renowned leaders and business partners highlighted the significant progress and quality of services HH Global has successfully implemented in the APAC region, calling attention to HH Global’s ability to cater to the critical needs of global companies located in India.

“We are thrilled to see that our considerable, rich heritage in marketing execution has benefited clients across different industry sectors in the region,” stated APAC CEO Andrew Price. “This long-standing practice fostered our commitment to invest in infrastructure and expand operations in several markets.”

The day was a great success and an opportunity to celebrate HH Global’s amazing growth and development.

The address of the new office is:

Lotus Corporate Park

Unit Nos E 201-202, G 202, CTS No 185/A

Off Western Express Highway, Goregaon (East)

Mumbai, Maharashtra 400063, India

About HH Global

HH Global Ltd., founded in 1991, is a leading, independent marketing execution partner to prominent brands in over 40 countries. The company offers innovative and tailored solutions for the outsourced procurement of all types of printed marketing materials and creative production services, that drive down cost, speed time to market, improve quality, and increase sustainability. Every HH Global solution utilizes HHub, a best-in-class marketing execution application, an expansive list of suppliers, proprietary processes, and the deep expertise of over 900 employees. The company also operates HH Labs, the center of its innovation program, that brings fresh, new ideas to clients. With more than $500M in spend under management, HH Global maintains a razor-sharp focus on cost and quality, combined with an industry-leading sustainability program, offering improvements that provide both fiscal and environmental value. For more information, visit www.hhglobal.com.

