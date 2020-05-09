Higher Committee of Human Fraternity Calls for Global Day of Prayer on May 14 in Response to COVID-19

by businesswireindia.com

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), called on religious leaders and faithful around the world to a day of fasting, prayers and supplications for the good of all humanity on Thursday, May 14for an end to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Members of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) meeting with Pope Francis ‎and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar (Photo: AETOSWire)

The call is part of the Committee’s (HCHF) efforts to realize the objectives of the Document on Human Fraternity. It invites people around the world to lay all their differences aside and come together and assume their responsibilities against this virus, the first and true enemy of humanity in this era.

Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Committee (HCHF) said: “The overwhelming response with this call for prayer from leaders and peoples around the world is a true testament to human solidarity and grants us hope in achieving global unity based on human fraternity principles for the safety, security and health of all mankind.”

He also noted that seeing all believers come together in prayers and supplications for an end to this pandemic is dream come true of a universal human unity, which is much needed now more than ever. “We will implore God Almighty for his grace and mercy and trust that He will respond to the hopes of millions of faithful asking to be saved from this deadly pandemic,” he continued.

US-based Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig, Senior Rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation and member of the Committee (HCHF) added: “Just as all of us have seen how the global pandemic has taken lives and livelihoods, we have also witnessed it reveal some of the best qualities in humankind.”

Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Personal Secretary of His Holiness Pope Francis and member of the Committee (HCHF), said: “As we await a cure that would spare humanity from this deadly pandemic, our only hope is that God Almighty will save the millions suffering around the world, and help scientists and researchers to succeed in finding the eagerly-awaited cure.”

The Committee (HCHF) seeks to bring humanity together in prayer on Thursday, May 14, in what will be the largest gathering of humanity for one goal. The event will be accompanied by unprecedented media coverage, through the Committee’s social media accounts with hashtag #PrayForHumanity to allow people to interact and share their videos, photos and posts.

The Committee (HCHF) is an independent body of religious leaders, educational scholars and cultural figures from across the world, dedicated to achieving the noble goals of the Document on Human Fraternity signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, during the Pope’s Apostolic Journey to the United Arab Emirates in February 2019, under the patronage of H.H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

