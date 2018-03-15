Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd to Invest Rs 1000 crore in Carbon Black Business in West Bengal

by businesswireindia.com

To Attract Direct & Indirect Employment For Over 1500 People

To Focus On North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East Markets

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (Himadri Speciality), is the largest vertically integrated speciality carbon company of the country with a market capitalization of over $ 1 Bn, will be investing Rs 1000 crore to expand its Carbon Black business. The company will be setting up new carbon black lines in its existing integrated plant in Mahistikry, West Bengal for producing Specialty Carbon Black.



Himadri Speciality is the only company to have a fully integrated specialty carbon complex, one of its kind in the world, specialising in developing coal tar by-products and derivatives including advanced carbon material, coal tar pitch, carbon black, corrosion protection, naphthalene and SNF. Understandably, the Company enjoys a formidable downstream presence in the aluminium, graphite electrode, lithium-ion batteries, infrastructure, tyres and rubber and non-rubber application sectors.



“With 17% market share, Himadri Speciality is the 3rd largest player in the field of Carbon Black in the country. The State-of-the-art plant boasting of technological advancement and product grade flexibility makes Himadri Speciality Black Carbons one of the most desirable brand in the country. Now with an investment of Rs 1000 crore towards our new product lines in Mahistikry, West Bengal we in due course would introduce the entire range of specialty black carbon, which is a highly technical product with significant entry barriers and currently dominated by only a handful of global players. This expansion will generate direct and indirect employment opportunity for over 1500 people. Our aim is to be amongst the top five global Specialty Black Players. Towards this end, through relentless R&D effort over last eight years we have successfully developed in-house technology to produce speciality black. Ever since the start of Carbon Black business, we had the vision and aspiration to manufacture speciality black. With that vision, our R&D team has been working on the development of different grades of speciality black which have wide range of applications ranging from Tyre speciality, Wires & Cables, Moulded Rubber Goods, Plastic, Inks & Coatings, and to Fibres among many other products. We are proud that through years of indigenous R&D efforts we have been able to develop not only the products but also the technology for producing them , ” said Mr Anurag Choudhary, CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.



Himadri Speciality has a large portfolio of products catering to the needs of diverse industries and carving for itself a niche in its sector. The company has already introduced 10 grades in the last 1.5 years in domestic and global markets and will now be expanding their business in North America, Europe, South East Asia and Middle East Markets.



The R&D Centre of Himadri Speciality which plays an important role in the company’s development and growth over the years is NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) – accredited and is recognized by the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research – Government of India.



India's consumption of carbon black is growing by about 6.3% per year. Also with major upcoming investments in Infrastructure and a burgeoning automobile industry, the demand for Himadri Speciality’s products is stated for robust growth.

Source: Businesswire