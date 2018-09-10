Hiranandani Gardens Offers Boutique Homes in Atlantis at Powai

by businesswireindia.com

Hiranandani Group, known for its premium residences has launched the concept of 'Boutique Homes' in its most prestigious landmark project Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. The Boutique Hiranandani Homes presents first time ever privileged 2 BHK towers in 'Atlantis' equipped with exclusive Clubhouse and other premium amenities. Given the enriched legacy of the group, the newly launched project offers the most sought location to their discerning home buyers. The Group rightly known for redefining the Mumbai's skyline and creating vibrant global community in its mixed-used integrated township has always been homes to swanky luxurious apartments. With Boutique homes it now also offers an opportunity to buy one's dream home in the most elated pin code of the Island city.Boutique homes in Atlantis epitomize sheer opulence, uniqueness and luxurious space. The well-appointed apartment layout is designed to cater the requisite of new age home buyers with the privy to fabulous lake and city views for them to rejoice. Atlantis, exclusive 2 BHK residential towers offers some of the best features and modern amenities to its affluent home buyers. An exclusive clubhouse with swimming pool, multipurpose hall and gymnasium built f to meet the luxury need of the home buyers. Therefore, for all those who wanted a Hiranandani home in Powai and thought they'd missed the buzz, this is the good news to fulfill your dream.Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & MD, Hiranandani Group echoed his opinion that, the "Hiranandani Gardens, Powai has ushered in an era marked by higher standards of living and global lifestyles. Buying a home in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is more than just a premium address. It is the matter of living in one of Mumbai's most wanted destination, also the pride of living in a luxury address surrounded by like-minded people. Therefore, a home in Atlantis would stand a dream come true desire for the aspirational home buyers". Also, "since the project has received an occupational certificate, it attracts no GST which works very well in the favour of home buyers" he concluded.From the thoughtful touches within the apartment to the excellent exterior, the architecture truly reflects blend of luxury with functionality, making it an ideal choice of Hiranandani style of homes by the discerning home buyers. The semi furnished 2 BHK apartments also offers best in class internal amenities including italian marble flooring, fully furnished modular kitchen along with the white goods which makes it ready to shift.