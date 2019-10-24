Hiranandani Group Launches Regent Hill- 1BHK Homes at Powai

by businesswireindia.com

Hiranandani Group on the auspicious occasion of Dussera launched its most awaited boutique Homes for Ambitious known as 'Regent Hill' which comprises of modish 1BHK. The project launched 500 units in its phase I followed by another 500 units under phase II. The close proximity to the high street lane makes it an ideal location within Hiranandani Gardens Powai in Mumbai. The project was unveiled by the august hands of Industry Think-Tank leader and a visionary legend Dr Niranjan Hiranandani – Co-Founder & MD- Hiranandani Group in presence of other guest and dignitaries.The concept of ambitious homes for millennials defines living at Mumbai's urban heritage global township which is aptly the most premium pin code of the city. The 1 BHK modish homes offer ambience, features and comfort that a home buyer aspires for its living abode in the holistic township of Hiranandani Gardens, Powai.Crafted for ambitious minds, Regent Hill offers semi-furnished 1 BHK homes where one can experience one of its kind lifestyle, designed to be within an inspiring and accomplished residential abode. "We at Hiranandani Group value these ambitions, and keeping these at the forefront, we have designed Regent Hill – an edifice that offers cosy and aesthetically tasteful apartments," says Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. These living sanctuaries present green pasteurizes and vibrant living environment at Hiranandani Gardens which is a value proposition for its home buyers. At Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, one experiences an evident difference when it comes to quality of life. Energizing greens, secluded refreshing spaces and best-in-class modern facilities encircle the residents. It is an all-embracing lifestyle destination that offers upgraded, private amenities designed to offer residents all-round development.Spread across 5 wings, Regent Hill will consist of 3 basements plus stilt plus 2 upper floors for parking and amenities. As the project is RERA registered with appropriate documentation and clear titles in place, this is more of an end user-friendly project – although it also comes across as a perfect investment option too.Homes at Regent Hill are modern, and offer intelligently crafted, well-designed- spacious apartments encompassing all the essential comforts. It facilitates the home buyer an opportunity to truly experience the joy of complete living at the dream-like address, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. These boutique homes for the ambitious will evoke a real sense of classy and smart living for those who are go-getters, who have the desire to change the world. These are homes designed for those in pursuit of excellence, for those who want to belong to the best, seizing every opportunity that propels towards the goal.From health care to academics, Hiranandani Gardens has its own world-class hospital, an international school, a five-star hotel and the famous 'High Street' that attracts crowds for its diverse retail and gourmet options. Hiranandani Gardens also offers proximity to commercial and business landmarks; with 'walk-to-work' being one of the plus points. Amidst this encouraging and ambitious environment, lies the inspiring and accomplished residential offering, Regent Hill.Living in Hiranandani Gardens, Powai is about living a life that weaves a balanced picture of the work-live principle. It allows residents to live with maximal comfort around amenities that are maximum. Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, is the crowning glory of Mumbai, and Regent Hill is where the aspirational home buyer's destiny will not just begin, but also blossom.