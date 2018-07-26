Hiranandani Tierra a Premium Residential Villa Plots Launched With Unparalleled Infrastructure at Oragadam

by businesswireindia.com

Hiranandani Communities, an astute real estate developer of India has recently launched the premium residential villa plots known as ‘Hiranandani Tierra’ within the heart of its elite mixed-used integrated township Hiranandani Parks at Oragadam, Chennai. To meet the ever-increasing demand of villa plots from the discerning home buyers, Hiranandani Communities announced the launch of its second phase of 35 acres of villa plots. The second phase comprises of 450 plots ranging from 600 sq. ft. to 5,000 sq. ft. with a minimum investment of Rs 15lacs onwards. Located on the GST trunk road connecting two state highways of Chennai & Bangalore, Hiranandani Parks is 400 acres of well-planned township with the superior quality of amenities, sports facilities and par excellence its civic infrastructure.Buying a villa plot within the Hiranandani Township is a win-win offer for the one who wants to own a piece of land and build their dream villa. The layout is registered under RERA ACT and approved by DTCP authorities. The villa plot layout is located within the centre of the township surrounded by premium sports amenities, high rise majestic towers, retail and commercial spaces.The plotted development offers all common infrastructures like light, water and storm water connection as available facilities. The pre-laid infrastructure, fully functional township amenities, and sports facilities makes the plots ‘ready to register’ allowing owner the immediate registration of the piece of land, so there’s no waiting for your dream of purchasing and owning your own plot of land.As the owner, one can both withhold the plot as an investment instrument and reap the benefits of land appreciation as also have the option of constructing the villa and residing within the vibrant township and avail the holistic premium lifestyle. As a value-added service, the project offers plans for a customized villa in terms of design and construction, built as per the Hiranandani ‘neo-classical architecture’ design.Apart from the modern civic infrastructure for individual plots, the project infrastructure for plotted development, Hiranandani Tierra @ Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam includes: EB connection; sewage connection; storm water drain; telecommunication connection; beautiful paved roads and connectivity to water treatment plant.What makes living in Hiranandani Parks an exceptional experience? “This mega township is planned with amenities nestled within open green spaces,” said Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani. Wake up in the morning to the sweet sound of birds chirping. Stroll barefoot on the lush green lawns. Take a dip in the swimming pool or work up a sweat in the gymnasium – the choices are aplenty.Oragadam is a well-known industrial area on the outskirts of Chennai city. It is known as the biggest automobile hub in South East Asia. With over 22 fortune 500 companies, the Sriperumbudur–Oragadam belt has seen tremendous industrial growth. Oragadam enjoys good connectivity via state highways and railways.Source: Businesswire