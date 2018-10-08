Hiring Records 23 Percent Y-O-Y Growth in September 2018: TimesJobs RecruiteX

by businesswireindia.com

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals industry posted maximum talent demand of 13% in September 2018

Demand for medical professionals also shot up in m-o-m analysis and recorded a job share of almost 10%

Talent demand in the metro cities remained low. Among the Tier II cities, demand for hiring picked up in Lucknow and Indore

Professionals with experience of more than 20 years were most sought-after

The September 2018 edition of TimesJobs RecruiteX report reveals an interesting picture – while the m-o-m hiring wasn’t significant but the y-o-y analysis (September 2017 to September 2018) shows an overall growth of 23% in the recruitment activities at India Inc.Here are some key highlights from this report:RecruiteX – a monthly report on hiring trends by TimesJobs – recorded an overall growth of 23% in y-o-y comparison of hiring at corporates in India. After witnessing an aggressive talent demand in July and August 2018, hiring activities registered a plunge in September 2018. The y-o-y analysis, however, indicates a positive hiring pattern across all the top industries, and Retail topped the comparison chart with more than 30% growth in talent demand from September 2017-2018.September 2018 registered maximum talent demand (13%) and job share (4%) in the Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals industry. The Retail sector, with a total job share of 3% during the month, recorded the second highest talent demand, followed by the Automobiles sector.Professionals from Medical, Accounting & Finance and HR were most sought after functional areas in terms of job share in September 2018.Among key locations, Ahmedabad grabbed maximum job share of 5%, followed by Delhi-NCR, Secunderabad, Chandigarh, Vadodara, Bengaluru, Indore, Pune and Jaipur. Lucknow and Indore were the only cities with a positive talent demand during the month.The job share surged for freshers by up to 24% but there was a dip in talent demand. Demand for professionals with an experience of more than 20 years saw an increase of 14% with a total job share of 22% in the hiring activities.The y-o-y analysis of recruitment activities indicates a sustained growth of talent demand across various sectors. The festive season is about to begin and understandably the Retail sector is witnessing robust growth. The momentum in the market is largely due to the entry of new and young companies who are collectively putting in the best efforts to make the most of India’s huge domestic market,”Source: Businesswire