House of Hiranandani Announces Attractive Offers in Chennai and Hyderabad Projects

by businesswireindia.com

House of Hiranandani, a leading real estate conglomerate, is pleased to announce attractive offers ahead of the festive season at two of their plotted developments in South India. The changing demographics and higher disposable income has led to consumers investing in land or residential plots in a big way. This allows them the flexibility of building a home as per their convenience and vision while taking advantage of capital appreciation on land.The offer is brought under the “Loftline” brand that has been specifically created to build aspirational homes and plotted developments in India.Under the offer, customers stand to save up to Rs 2 lakhs on their investments in Shankarpally @ Hyderabad. The plots are available in different configurations from 1200 to 4045 sq ft and come with host of recreation and rejuvenating amenities. The project is approved by HMDA. Owing to infrastructure developments, Shankarpally is poised to become a great liveable destination and is expected to witness significant capital appreciation in the future.Similarly, aspiring homebuyers can save over a lakh on residential plots in Thaiyur. Strategically located on OMR, a high growth corridor of Chennai, the plots here are available in configurations ranging from 1400 sq ft to 2400 sq ft and are competitively priced to cater to a wider audience. The project is registered under RERA and approved by DTCP & MLPA.“The best investments in life are often well timed. Potential buyers must make use of the offers and invest in these upcoming locations. Both the projects are expected yield significant returns in the long term owing to rapid infrastructure developments in the respective micro markets. A great neighborhood, open lush green surroundings and ease of accessibility makes it a perfect choice for millennials and senior citizens alike.”Our plotted developments come with facilities like blacktop road with street lighting, round the clock security, storm water drainage, water supply network, underground water pump, concealed sewer line & provision for power supply.The real estate market of Hyderabad is regarded as one of the most affordable yet one of the fastest growing residential markets in India. Similarly, Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Chennai has a well-established infrastructure and the increasing development of IT companies have lured in skilled professionals to its fold and earned it a place among the fastest growing cities in India.Source: Businesswire