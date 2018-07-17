  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
17 Jul 2018, Edition - 1099, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • In last 4 years, they have done nothing for minorities and Muslims, says AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
  • Lokpal Appointment Case: Meeting of Selection committee headed by PM, CJI, Leader of opposition and others fixed for 19 July
  • Chennai cops arrest 17 suspects after minor was gangraped and tortured for 7 months
  • More Cops confirm lynching of 32-year old construction worker from Kolkata in Kollam, Kerala
  • SFI activist attacked in Kerala as CPM alleges PFI behind the attack
  • Mobocracy cannot take over; nobody should take law in their hands: Supreme Court on lynching incidents
  • Court puts onus on state governments, says ‘Draft new laws on lynching’
  • Cops arrest 8 MNS workers after they dug up the road outside the Mantralaya
  • 23 people have been injured after a lava bomb or a flying chunk of molten rock, punctured the boat’s roof in Hawaii
  • As per the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Mahajan will brief the party leaders about the smooth functioning of the session
House of Hiranandani Bags Two Prestigious Real Estate Awards

by businesswireindia.com

July 17, 2018

Business Wire India
House of Hiranandani, a leading real estate conglomerate, developing iconic destination projects in India, has won accolades for two of its projects in Chennai and Bengaluru respectively. The company bagged the 'Best Integrated Township of the Year' for the Chennai Egattur – OMR Township and was awarded the 'Best Residential Building for Hill Crest' – Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru at Times Network’s National Awards for Marketing Excellence in Mumbai recently.

A pioneer in developing integrated townships, House of Hiranandani has altered the way living spaces are designed, thereby transforming the ethos and aesthetics of the real estate sector. The mixed-use integrated townships built by us in Chennai, Bengaluru & Mumbai have been recognized by various institutions, the recognition here is yet another testimony of our projects being best in class in their respective cities.

The award-winning integrated community at Egattur, Chennai spread over 120 acres provides a holistic living experience for the residents that offers a healthy balance between work & leisure. It is one of the most sought after luxury residential townships in Chennai. Apart from the scenic views of the Bay of Bengal, the quality of living here along with world class amenities has made it a preferred choice for home buyers.

Commenting on the award, Mr. Prashant Mirkar, VP – Marketing & Sales, House of Hiranandani said, “Our township is an amalgamation of excellence, solace, and style that provides a taste of luxury living to consumers. We are extremely happy to receive this award. It will strengthen our commitment to create more landmark projects across the country."

Similarly, Hill Crest at Bannerghatta is set within a tranquil lakeside sanctuary offering stunning views of the city. It is an architectural marvel in the community having large 3 BHK apartments. Adorned with neo-classical architecture and spacious facades, the homes here are designed to complement your lifestyle. The township here offers a holistic life nestled in modern luxuries.

"Both our projects in Bangalore and Chennai are marquee projects which showcase HOH as an epitome of excellence in luxury living. It has always been our endeavour to give superior quality products to our consumers. Such accolades are a reminder of the efforts and innovation we inculcate in our projects which set them a class apart,” concluded Mr. Mirkar.
Source: Businesswire

