House of Spices India Announces $250,000 Donation and an Additional $250,000 GoFundMe Campaign to Support COVID-19 Relief Efforts in India

House of Spices India, the leading distributor of Indian food in the United States, has announced a $250,000 donation and kickoff of an additional $250,000 GoFundMe campaign to support COVID-19 response efforts in India. The Goal is to generate a total of $500,000. The GoFundMe campaign, #LaxmiCares, was started on March 28th, 2020. The funds will be divided between the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund and The National COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In announcing the GoFundMe campaign, Mr. Neil Soni, President of House of Spices, spoke of the company’s Indian roots, its employees and partners based there. “There is no one today who has not been impacted by the COVID-19 virus. India is at the early stages and it is critical they get the resources they need to prepare for & manage this outbreak. The population is large and concentrated in cities and the medical infrastructure is limited. Though the Company and many employees Live & Operate in USA, our emotional connection is making us be part of this important effort to help the Nation & the People.”

Mr. Soni also talked of the importance of coming together. “We are proud to join companies, volunteers, government agencies, doctors, nurses, and others who are trying to make a difference. That is the only way we will all get through this—by helping each other.”

House of Spices is also mobilizing its supply chain to make donations of Rice, Flour, Dals, and other food essentials within India.

House of Spices India is headquartered in New Hyde Park, New York and is the parent company for the Laxmi brand of food products being sold in USA since 1972.

