செய்திகள் தமிழில்
31 Aug 2018, Edition - 1144, Friday

HRX and Hrithik Roshan Have No Association With the Chennai Case: Kamal Punwani, Chief Strategy Officer, HRX

by businesswireindia.com

August 31, 2018

Business Wire India
HRX confirms that neither the Brand Company nor Hrithik Roshan, have any connection to any of the events mentioned in recent allegations.
 
Neither Hrithik Roshan, nor HRX are responsible for engaging the stockiest- Muralidharan, nor have any connection or association with the operations of Global Fragrances.
 
"A limited license was granted by HRX to Gurgaon-based Global Fragrances for the merchandising rights for men’s deodorants and fragrances. This was subsequently terminated by HRX owing to default by Global Fragrances relating to non-payment of royalty dues," confirmed the Brand spokesperson.
 
This reportage making false allegations has been carried out, without fact checking on the accuracy of events and claims being made.
