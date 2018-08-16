Hurricane Electric Strengthens Presence in Asia Pacific Region with Third Hong Kong Location

by businesswireindia.com

Hurricane Electric, the world’s largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced its third location in Hong Kong, further solidifying its commitment to the bustling Asian market. The new Point of Presence (PoP), in HKCOLO, a neutral, network-dense carrier facility, is located at 8/F Sino Favour Centre, 1 On Yip Street, Chai Wan, Hong Kong.

As Hurricane Electric continues to satisfy the IP transit demands of thousands of enterprises across Asia, this expansion comes at an important time in the Hong Kong region. According to the Government Chief Information Officer, the region’s Internet economy is experiencing extreme growth and is growing at a much faster pace than the traditional economy. To address this, the office released Smart City Blueprint, a plan to implement about 70 measures over the next five years to leverage the economy through innovation and technology. One of the main focuses is on fintech.

With the launch of Hurricane Electric’s PoP, customers of the HKCOLO and others in the area now have a variety of new connectivity options as well as the ability to improve fault tolerance, load balancing, congestion management and transit of next-generation IPv6 traffic. Additionally, tenants at the facility are able to exchange IP traffic with Hurricane Electric’s vast global network, which offers over 20,000 BGP sessions with over 7,200 different networks via more than 185 major exchange points and thousands of customer and private peering ports.

The Hong Kong PoP also provides access to Hurricane Electric’s extensive IPv4 and IPv6 network through 100GE (100 Gigabit Ethernet), 10GE (10 Gigabit Ethernet) and GigE (1 Gigabit Ethernet) ports and as a result, both new and existing customers will be able to experience increased throughput, reduced latency and improved reliability.

“Hurricane Electric is committed to meeting the needs of Hong Kong’s burgeoning innovation economy,” said Mike Leber, President, Hurricane Electric. “Hong Kong has positioned itself to be an important technological hub. Our third site in the region will allow customers of HKCOLO to tap into the bandwidth and reach of Hurricane Electric’s rich global network. We are grateful for the opportunity to support them.”

About Hurricane Electric

Fremont, California-based Hurricane Electric operates its own global IPv4 and IPv6 network and is considered the largest IPv6 backbone in the world as measured by number of networks connected. Within its global network, Hurricane Electric is connected to 185 major exchange points and exchanges traffic directly with more than 7,200 different networks. Employing a resilient fiber-optic topology, Hurricane Electric has no less than five redundant 100G paths crossing North America, four separate 100G paths between the U.S. and Europe, and 100G rings in Europe and Asia. Hurricane also has a ring around Africa, and a PoP in Australia.

In addition to its vast global network, Hurricane Electric owns and operates two data centres in Fremont, California, including Fremont 2, its newest 208,000 square foot facility. Hurricane Electric offers IPv4 and IPv6 transit solutions over the same connection at speeds including 10 Gbps and 100 Gbps Ethernet.

