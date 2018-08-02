  • Download mobile app

02 Aug 2018, Edition - 1115, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Three foreign nationals (one Indian, one Malaysian and one Macedonian) working in Kabul killed by unknown gunmen
  • Supreme Court restrains media from telecasting images and videos of minor rape victims even in blurred and morphed form
  • Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has accepted the invitation for attending Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony
  • Anissia Batra Death Case — Delhi HC has granted 4 weeks to Crime Branch to probe the case and file status report
  • Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan visits Kauvery hospital to enquire about DMK’s M Karunanidhi’s health
  • PM Modi chairs high level meeting with his top Ministers
  • NDA cabinet has approved a bill which restores the original provisions of a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals
  • BJP issues a 3 line whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha, important bill to be taken up
  • Another showdown is expected in Parliament, opposition is likely to voice protests against Rajya Sabha Chairman
Hyatt and Small Luxury Hotels of the World Announce Strategic Loyalty Alliance

by businesswireindia.com

August 2, 2018

Business Wire India
Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) today announced plans to bring World of Hyatt members opportunities to enjoy loyalty benefits in many more places. The launch is targeted for the end of the year.
 
Hyatt, a leading hospitality company with more than 700 hotels worldwide, and SLH, a collection of more than 500 independently owned luxury hotels around the world, are working together to offer World of Hyatt members the opportunity to earn and redeem points during stays at participating SLH hotels when they book through Hyatt channels.
 
"This is another example of how Hyatt continues to listen to the wants and needs of World of Hyatt members and take meaningful action," said Mark Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hyatt. "SLH’s high-end collection of boutique hotel experiences means our members will soon be able to earn and redeem World of Hyatt points in more places, including many new locations in Europe and Asia."
 
"We are constantly looking for ways to add value for our many independently spirited hotels. This coming alliance with World of Hyatt does just that," said Filip Boyen, Chief Executive Officer, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™. "Our work together will allow World of Hyatt members to enjoy loyalty benefits across a wider choice of small independent luxury hotels. For SLH, our hotels are our brand, and we look forward to expecting increased occupancy with significant exposure to the World of Hyatt program’s more than 10 million members."
 
The term ‘Hyatt’ is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.
Source: Businesswire

