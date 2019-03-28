Hyatt’s Presence in India to Expand From 19 Cities to 27 Cities by 2020

by businesswireindia.com

PLANNED OPENINGS IN 2019:

Hyatt Regency Kochi Malayattoor (Q2 2019)

Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort (Q3 2019)

Hyatt Regency Thrissur (Q3 2019)

Grand Hyatt Gurgaon (Q4 2019)

PLANNED OPENINGS IN 2020:

Hyatt Place Bangalore Urbana (Q3 2019)

Hyatt Regency Jaipur Mansarovar

Hyatt Regency Dehradun

Hyatt Place Vadodara

Hyatt Regency Trivandrum

Hyatt Place Jaipur Malviya Nagar

Hyatt Regency Udaipur

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced that 2019 will mark record growth for Hyatt in India. Expansion plans foresee the addition of over 2,100 guestrooms through the opening of more than 14 new properties over the next 24 months. Aside from growth in the larger capital cities, the emphasis will be on leisure and cultural destinations, with a focus on emerging cities within India.As a result of an increasingly favorable business climate and heightened tourism spend, encouraged by relaxed visa rules and a growing upper middle class, there is a general demand for growth in the hospitality industry in India. This expansion includes hotels in eight new markets in the country, thereby establishing Hyatt’s brand presence across 27 cities in India over the next 24 months.“Hyatt is one of the longest-running international hotel management brands in India, the first Hyatt hotels in India opened over 30 years ago,” said Dhruva Rathore, vice president development-India, Hyatt. “Our heritage and experience in this complex market, paired with the strong relationships we hold with local developers and owners has helped make India one of the top three growth markets for Hyatt globally.”This year’s expansion began with the introduction of the Hyatt Centric brand through the opening of Hyatt Centric Candolim Goa. New to the Hyatt portfolio as part of the Two Roads Hospitality acquisition in November 2018, the Alila brand also added two new properties in India, located in Diwa Goa and Fort Bishangarh. Later in the year, Hyatt plans to expand its brand footprint in Kerala with the opening of Hyatt Regency Kochi Malayattoor, a resort property on the banks of the Periyar river, and Hyatt Regency Thrissur, providing travelers with the first premium hotel in Thrissur. Hyatt also plans to add its first resort in the foothills of the Himalayas with the anticipated opening of Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort in the second half of 2019. Gurgaon will also be in focus later in 2019, with the scheduled opening of Grand Hyatt Gurgaon. These hotels will add over 1,000 guestrooms to Hyatt’s existing offering in India and will establish its brand presence in four new markets.“For Hyatt, India has a high growth potential and remains a market where we can expand our brand representation. Being focused on intentional growth gives us a unique edge as Hyatt can differentiate by having the right assets in its portfolio,” said Sunjae Sharma, vice president operations-India, India. “We look forward to collaborating with owners who want personal, flexible relationships and to stand out in a slightly overcrowded market. Most importantly, we want to be where our guests are traveling, and our growth strategy is in line with their preferred destinations.”The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.Source: Businesswire