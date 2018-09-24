Hyderabad's First Cosmo Community Designed for the Modern Indian: Aparna Sarovar Zenith

by businesswireindia.com

Aparna Sarovar Zenith

cosmopolitan

Aparna Sarovar

2475 apartments are spread out across 13 towers covering 24+ Acres. It is a one of a kind Zenith is located right next to the Nallagandla Lake that gives the residents a serene view to cherish. It has everything that you need to live a lavish life, right at your doorstep. Aparna Sarovar Zenith is one of the largest and most ambitious projects of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana whereapartments are spread out acrosstowers covering. It is a one of a kind gated community

Divided into four clusters called Activity Stretch, Arrival Plaza, Central Green, and Serene Area, the community has over 14+ Acres of open space that is landscaped with lush greenery and natural beauty which can be a treat for your mind, body, and soul. This ensures that every breath you take encompasses freshness and relaxes you from within.

The project is also surrounded by 2400 Acres of HCU land at Nallagandla that will be a source of greenery and open space for years to come. With open pathways, stepped gardens, lakefront roads, the community has been carefully designed to provide residents with better accessibility and enhance its status as an ultra-luxurious eco-friendly community.

is one of a kind development in Hyderabad that brings together everything that you can want, to live a fulfilling life. There’s cultural diversity, bio-diversity, unmatched luxury, amenities and facilities that meet the international standards and stays rooted in nature while doing its bit to promote sustainable living.

It is the true cosmopolitan lifestyle

, which boasts of tranquil open spaces and eco-friendly design. It is developed to combine luxurious living with environmentally responsible design, and acommunity with a global outlook that thrives on diversity. The project has beenby the, which has something special to offer for every single resident. Be it in terms of leisure, everyday activities, basic amenities, medical care, or addressing their need to live a fulfilling life that adheres to their cultural needs it's all a possibility atthat the city has never experienced before.