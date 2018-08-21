  • Download mobile app

21 Aug 2018

Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force to Support Flood Affected Hyundai Vehicle Owners in Kerala

by businesswireindia.com

August 21, 2018

Business Wire India
  • More than 38 Flatbed Trucks and 32 Towing Trucks, pressed into action to assist customers
  • Over 100 technicians assigned to work round the clock to bring vehicles back on roads
  • 78 Emergency Road Assistance (ERS) vehicles on alert in Kerala State
  • 50% discount on depreciation on an insurance claim
  • Special discount on parts and lubricants
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), the country’s second largest car manufacturer and the largest car exporter since inception, today announced to create Hyundai Relief Task Force to enhance the scope of activities and services for vehicle owners affected by the untimely floods in Kerala. Hyundai has stationed dedicated emergency road service team to support the flood-affected customers/ vehicles along with 38 flatbed trucks and 32 Towing Trucks to assist customers in Kerala.
 
On relief efforts for vehicle owners in Kerala, Mr Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “Hyundai as a responsible corporate citizen has ramped up its service support to customers in Kerala. This contribution is Hyundai’s way of expressing solidarity with the people of Kerala, as they rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the recent devastating floods. With the vision of being lifetime partners of our customers, we will continue to extend support to further strengthen our efforts to create on ground impact.”
 
In order to ensure the availability of services in every part of the city, Hyundai has activated a toll-free number (0124-4343937) for towing the vehicles and over 100 technicians will assist the vehicle owners by offering timely delivery. Special discounts on parts are being offered on repairs/ restorations of flood affected vehicles along with 50% discount on depreciation on insurance claims.
 
Further, Hyundai’s spare part supplier MOBIS is prioritizing orders of all spare parts for Kerala workshops to handle the flood-affected vehicles and off the shelf arrangements are also being made for parts to supply across the counter as per need.
Source: Businesswire

TCP's LGBT Pride

