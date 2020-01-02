ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Offers Term Cover on Paytm

Business Wire India
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has joined hands with Paytm to distribute its popular term insurance plan ICICI Pru iProtect Smart. ICICI Pru iProtect Smart is a pure term life insurance
policy with added benefits of critical illness and personal accident covers. It also has an option to provide health cover against 34 critical illnesses.
ICICI Pru iProtect Smart can get you covered till age of 85 and you also have option to get whole life cover till age 99, said the life insurer in a statement. Moreover, customers do not need to provide any hospital bill to claim the cover. Photo copy of your diagnosis report are needed, said ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
Now Paytm users can easily buy the ICICI Pru iProtect Smart plan within a few minutes from the app. Those who have already completed their KYC authentication are eligible for this in-app purchase. Other than purchasing the insurance product, one can also make the renewal premium payments via Paytm app. Paytm also offers hassle free claims settlement process on its app.
"We are deeply focused on offering innovative and customized insurance solutions to our millions of customers through a seamless journey from purchase to claim," said Amit Nayyar, President, Paytm.
"Term insurance is a crucial component in any customer’s portfolio, this tie-up provides a convenient route for Paytm users to quickly purchase life insurance and fulfill their responsibility of providing financial security to their families. We will continue to deploy technology to simplify and provide easy access to purchase life insurance
," said Puneet Nanda, Deputy Managing Director, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
