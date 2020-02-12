iD Fresh: Upping The Ante on Innovation

by businesswireindia.com

The innovative eco-friendly packaging heralds India’s largest fresh food’s exciting journey to a plastic-free future

The company aims to clock INR 100 crore in the next three years from its coconut business by gaining 60-70 per cent of the organised market share and developing these product categories

iD Kiosks where consumers can experience the taste, freshness and quality of the products before making the purchase. In the next phase of the launch, iD will be empowering the street hawkers selling tender coconut by helping them set up a hygienic cart with a cooler, giving fair price margins and even collecting the waste from them at the end of the day.

easy-to-cook, preservative-free and traditional Indian foods

technology and packaging innovation. Both our new products carry forward iD Fresh’s vision. Our grated coconut offers customers a healthier and eco-friendly alternative to

frozen grated coconut and frozen desiccated grated coconut options that are laden with preservatives to increase their shelf life. Similarly, our tender coconut promises not just health benefits, but also greater transparency in terms of product volume, sweetness and the like.

unique products will have a strong consumer resonance as we are providing them with a valuable offering vis-à-vis quality, convenience and natural packaging”, added

Smart Sip Tender Coconut The product comes in unique plastic-free packaging – the natural coconut shell, with the outer husk removed to reduce the product weight.

The packaging includes a paper straw and plastic-free sticker to be peeled by the consumer before drinking. To scrape out the pulp, there’s a bigger circular groove that can be cut open with ease.

The product offers consumers information about the water content, pulp content and sweetness of the coconut, with 95 percent accuracy.

An all-natural way to hydrate, coconut water is rich in electrolytes, antioxidants, potassium, calcium, magnesium, as well as other essential vitamins and minerals. What’s more, it has fewer calories than sports drinks.

iD’s Smart Sip Tender Coconut is available in three sizes-small, medium and large, priced at INR 39, 49, 55 respectively.

iD Fresh Grated Coconut in a Coconut The freshly grated coconut comes in plastic-free packaging – in its natural coconut shell.

The product is a healthier alternative to chemically preserved frozen or desiccated coconut available in the market. iD’s innovative packaging with the use of the natural coconut shell increases shelf life and maintains its freshness, natural flavour and aroma.

The smart product offers consumers an opportunity to break free from the physical struggles of grating coconut for daily use.

iD Fresh Grated Coconut in a Coconut is priced at INR 60

iD Fresh Food welcomes the brand new decade with a bang! The exciting year starts with a launch ofFor 2020, iD Fresh Food’s New Year Resolution is loud and clear: Get closer to nature, reduce your carbon footprint. And what better products than tender coconut and grated coconut – that too in their natural packaging – to drive home the message!Withas its core message, iD Fresh’s Smart Sip Tender Coconut empowers customers with valuable information without opening the coconut, that was hitherto unavailable to them. It assures, offering consumers a choice to purchase basis their need. The Tender coconuts are priced based on the edible content and sweetness level.With its Grated Coconut offering, iD Fresh offers consumers not just convenience, but also a healthier alternative to chemically preserved frozen or desiccated coconut that is currently available in the market. iD’s grated coconut is a healthier alternative to the chemically preserved frozen or desiccated coconut that is currently available in the market.said“Our 2020 vision is to go green. As a consumer-centric company committed to preserving the tradition of Indian cooking with healthy and fresh ingredients, we are constantly looking for ways to reduce the use of plastic in our product packaging. With the Smart Sip Tender Coconut and Grated Coconut in a Coconut, we have taken baby steps towards a gradual reduction of our plastic waste. Last year, when we launched iD Fresh Organic, we had made the commitment to our consumers to try our best to find more environment-friendly and sustainable solutions. I truly hope that we are able to find better solutions for everyday plastic use so that we can leave behind a better world for the future generations.”The tender coconut market, a predominantly unorganised market, in India is valued at around INR 4000 crore growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10 percent, while the grated coconut market is worth INR 150 crore, growing at 30 percent CAGR. By 2022, iD Fresh aims to capture 60-70 percent of the organised packaged coconuts market share.Over the next three months, iD Smart Sip Tender Coconut and iD Grated Coconut in a Coconut will be available at retail outlets as well as at“There is a huge opportunity when it comes to the coconut industry in India. With increased awareness on health and rising consumer preferences towards natural and healthy food and beverages, we believe iD’s Coconut will disrupt the market and further propel demand for the segment in India. The plan is to introduce the products first in Bengaluru, followed by other key markets including Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, among others. We’re expecting revenue of INR 100 crore from both the coconut products in the next three years.”“Since iD Fresh’s inception in 2005, the company has consistently offered customers, powered byWe believe that theseiD Fresh is known to be a trailblazer in the fresh food segment offering consumers smart and convenient ways to experience traditional Indian foods. Funded by Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners, iD Fresh’s noteworthy achievements include revolutionising the idly-dosa batter space with its award-winning packaging and preservative-free products; bringing together the complex art of traditional vada making and the simple science of modern technology with its patented, squeeze-and-fry packaging design for the vada batter (that was presented at Harvard Business School); and most recently, reviving the arduous traditional filter coffee making with its unique South Indian filter coffee that comes in the form of ready-to-use liquid (decoction).Source: Businesswire