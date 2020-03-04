IDEMIA Partners With JAC to Successfully Test Frictionless Biometric Access Technology at Level5 Stadium in Japan

by businesswireindia.com

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity and Japan AerospaceCorporation (JAC) partnered to demonstrate a proof of concept with MorphoWave™ Compact, a unique award-winning access control biometric device.

A first in Japan, the biometric access technology was successfully tested at Level5 stadium in Fukuoka during the final match of the J2 League between Avispa Fukuoka and Kagoshima United Football Club at the end of 2019.

MorphoWave™ Compact enables four fingerprints to be read in less than one second by a wave of the hand across the device. This biometric access solution enables the stadium to combine speed and convenience with a high level of security within its high traffic environment.

Two use cases were tested during the game:

Ticketless / handsfree admission: pre-registered customers were able to enter the stadium by biometric authentication without a physical ticket Verifying the identity of the customer by a wave of the hand on the biometric terminal at the food and beverage pick-up counter.



“Our goal is to enable frictionless access everywhere without compromising security,” said Nobuyoshi Nezu, Managing Director and Vice President of Sales for IDEMIA Japan. “IDEMIA has developed MorphoWave™ Compact, a touchless fingerprint device that enables this, by combining a high level of biometric security with a unique user experience, convenience and speed, which is what environments like a stadium need. We are excited to partner with Japan Aerospace Corporation on this very promising case and look forward to a full rollout of our MorphoWave™ devices at Level5 Stadium.”

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters.

We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With 13,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303006021/en/

Source: Businesswire