IDEMIA Selected by Movistar Chile to Be Telefónica’s First Ever South American Partner to Provide Digital Identity Services

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announced Telefónica, as part of a push to go digital, has selected IDEMIA to be its first ever South American digital identity mobile KYC and digital signature mobile store services provider for paperless contracts.

IDEMIA has been awarded the Movistar Chile’s (Telefónica’s local subsidiary) contractto provide Movistar an end-to-end KYC service assisting in-store sales people when signing up new customers. This will cover both facial recognition and digital signature for all new business paperwork. The service provided will include a mobile app for tablets and smartphones so that local sales people can match customer ID documents with customer photos stored in biometric databases, which in turn provides a customer’s digital identity. Customers can then sign their new contract electronically.

This latest deal underscores Telefónica’s ongoing trust in IDEMIA’s mobile tech expertise, as IDEMIA has previously provided Telefónica with SIMs, Over-the-Air and M2M eSIM Global Subscription Management platforms.

In the future, digital will bring about a more secure world where everyone can carry out their daily tasks in peace of mind. Backed by IDEMIA’s technology, shoppers including new mobile subscribers will be able to self enroll at home.

Enrique Gonzalo Berrocal Anrique, Sub-Manager of Digital Process Transformation from Telefónica Chile, said: “IDEMIA is one of the best-in-class firm to make the grade and be our first ever South American partner delivering an end-to-end digital solution for our customers. Now we can market the best digital shopping experience backed by watertight digital identity security and involving paperless, frictionless and intuitive customer sign-up procedures.”

Fabien Jautard, Executive Vice-President for Mobile Operators activities at IDEMIA, stated: “Telefónica is once again placing its trust in us to deliver an end-to-end digital identity customer solution for the first time ever in South America, involving mobile KYC enrollment and authentication services. So we will boost convenience and security when signing up new customers at all Movistar‘s retail outlets”.

