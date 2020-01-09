IDEMIA Taps Former Amazon Exec David Desharnais as Chief Digital Product Officer

by businesswireindia.com

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, has today announced the appointment of David Desharnais as the Group’s Chief Digital Product Officer. As Executive Vice-President and a key member of IDEMIA Group’s Executive Committee, Desharnais will lead IDEMIA’s cloud and digital platform strategy.

An award-winning executive in technology innovation, digital platforms, and marketing, David Desharnais brings more than 25 years of leadership in systems and software development and digital/cloud technologies within start-ups and multinational public companies, including Amazon, American Express, Traxpay, ARM, and Cadence Design Systems.

Prior to joining IDEMIA, Desharnais held the position of Group Head & General Manager of Worldwide Industries at Amazon Web Services, providing cloud solutions to high-growth industries such as Financial Services, Automotive, Telecom, Energy, Travel, Retail, and Media & Entertainment. David also recently served as Chairman of the Board of Groundswell SPC, as Board Director of qBotica Inc., and as Executive Board Member of Point A Center of Supply Chain Innovation – advising on AI/IoT/Cloud technologies, Robotics Process Automation, FinTech, and Industrie 4.0.

"Continuing to serve and delight customers by bringing new and innovative digital solutions to market is key to accelerating our growth”, said Yann Delabrière, IDEMIA CEO.“I am confident that David Desharnais’ strong leadership and expertise will be essential, and a driving force in his mission within our Group: taking IDEMIA’s digital solutions and capabilities to the next level, helping to shape our Business Unit strategies, and creating new breakthrough digital products and solutions."

“Data security, end-user privacy, and digital identity are categorical imperatives to enabling frictionless global mobility, and establishing trust in the fast-growing digital economy”, said David Desharnais. “As a world leader in biometrics, identity, and digital security, IDEMIA is at the epicenter of shaping the future of public and private interactions and transactions, and it is an honor to have the opportunity to lead the talented digital solutions and technology teams making this possible.”

Based in the USA, David Desharnais will head a global team of digital experts in charge of designing, building and running IDEMIA’s digital platforms. His appointment takes effect immediately.

About IDEMIA

