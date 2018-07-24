  • Download mobile app

  • JUST IN: Congress has moved privilege notice against the Prime Minister
  • Maratha protest spills into Mumbai; Maratha Kranti Morcha has announced Mumbai ‘bandh’ tomorrow
  • Amid uproar over ‘mobocracy’, Home Minister Rajnath Singh says biggest mob lynching was what happened in 1984
  • Government sources reveal twist to Maratha agitation, say ‘Fringe making protests violent’
  • Indian money in Swiss banks reduced by 34.5% in 2017
  • MEO community protests in Alwar against Rakbar Khan’s lynching
  • J&K Neta’s arrogance caught on tape as Neta calls cops ‘BJP’s stooge’
  • At least eight people were killed when someone detonated a bomb in a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police say
  • Three men arrested in London over suspected acid attack on three-year-old boy in Worcester on Saturday
  • Man rams Jaguar into 12 cars, injuring 21 people in Mumbai
IDEMIA Will Present Its Half-Year Financial Results to Investors on August 2, 2018

July 24, 2018

Business Wire India

IDEMIA, the world leader in Augmented Identity, today announced that it will present its 2018 half-year financial results as at June 30, to investors on Thursday August 2nd, 2018.

 

Didier Lamouche (CEO), Frédéric Beylier (COO) and Laurent Lemaire (CFO) will be presenting the financial results and taking questions the same day at 3:00 pm CEST (2:00 pm London Time / 9:00 am New York Time).

 

For more information, please refer to our website: http://investors.oberthur.com

 

About IDEMIA

 

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

 

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

 

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

 

 

 

 
