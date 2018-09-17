IESA is All Set to Host the 1st Edition of SPACETRONICS and 5th Edition of DEFTRONICS in Bengaluru on September 18 and 19, 2018

by businesswireindia.com

Highlights of SPACETRONICS & DEFTRONICS 2018:

Inauguration of ISRO Technology Incubation Centre, Agartala by Shri Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister, Tripura at SPACETRONICS & DEFTRONICS 2018 on September 18, 2018

Keynote address by Dr. K V Sivan, Chairman, ISRO on SPACETRONICS Day (September 18, 2018)

Workshop by ISRO on opportunities in Space Technology on SPACETRONICS Day (September 18, 2018)

IESA SPACETRONICS Awards & DEFTRONICS Awards 2018 September 18, 2018

Workshop on Defence on DEFTRONICS Day (September 19, 2018)

Exhibition by Aerospace & Defence electronics companies

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier trade body representing the Indian Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry is going to accelerate self-reliance in Space technology, Aerospace, Defence & Internal Security by hosting the first edition of SPACETRONICS 2018 and the fifth edition of DEFTRONICS scheduled on September 18 & 19, 2018 at the Leela Palace, Bengaluru.



With an estimated budget of around Rs. 8000 Cr for space sector in India, IESA has coined SPACETRONICS to discuss various space technologies and policy-related topics. Thus, SPACETRONICS would be focused on September 18th, 2018 and DEFTRONICS on September 19th, 2018.



The Aerospace & Defence Industry in India is an ever-growing market with a treasure trove of opportunities for manufacturing companies. Currently, we are largely dependent on imports to meet our defence needs. Research shows that the space electronics market is going to exhibit vibrant growth in the next five years and is projected to touch $1.6 Billion in 2023. Commercial companies entering the space market, especially for the production of small satellites, and an increased demand for cheaper electronic components and cutting-edge technological advancements will play a critical role in driving this growth.



An increasing demand for electronics that are smaller in size, lighter in weight and consume lesser power will ensure that integrated circuits will be the most dominant component type in the total space electronics market. What this means is that India is in an enviable position to meet this demand.



India is one of the largest importers of defence equipment. There is an urgent need for the upgradation of defence equipment and it’s not feasible to meet our requirements through imports alone. Self-reliance is the only way forward for us to ensure the security as well as the economic growth of the manufacturing sector. It is in this scenario that conferences like the SPACETRONICS & DEFTRONICS assume critical importance. It is essential that there are actionable innovative ideas that are the end result of this conference.



India is home to a number of DPSUs including HAL, BEL, BEML, etc. With the Defence industry being investment heavy, a healthy public-private partnership is the need of the hour. Start-ups are at the forefront of innovation and cutting-edge technology. Therefore it is critical that there is a fruitful collaboration between the private players (the SMEs and MSMEs) and the PSUs and DPSUs to change the landscape of the strategic electronics sector. Similarly, it is important to nurture innovation and entrepreneurship in the space sector. IESA has recognised this as a great opportunity to continue its effort to build and support the innovation, entrepreneurship and manufacturing ecosystem in the space and defence space.



SPACETRONICS 2018 is focused on discussion related to space technologies and policies. ISRO Technology Incubation Centre, Agartala will be launched remotely from Bengaluru at the Inaugural Session of SPACETRONICS 2018. It will be graced by the presence of Shri Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister, Govt. of Tripura, Dr. K Sivan, Chairman, ISRO, Dr. A S Kiran Kumar, Former Chairman, ISRO and Advisor IESA, Dr. P V Venkitakrishnan, Director, CBPO, ISRO, Dr. H K Sharma, Director, NIT, Agartala, Shri Anil Kumar Muniswamy, Chairman IESA and MD, SLN Technologies and other dignitaries. The summit will host the IESA SPACETRONICS Awards 2018 & DEFTRONICS Awards 2018 aiming to recognise outstanding individuals and role models in innovation and excellence in the electronics & design services ecosystem in fields of Space Technology, Avionics and Defence Industry.



DEFTRONICS 2018 is focused on providing sessions on the various opportunities in the defence, defence manufacturing, skilling, major programs of defence, etc.



Commenting on the occasion, Anil Kumar Muniswamy, Chairman IESA and MD, SLN Technologies said, "The Space, Aerospace & Defence Industry in India is an ever-growing market with a treasure trove of opportunities for design and manufacturing companies. Currently, we are largely dependent on imports to meet our Space and defence needs. Research shows that the space electronics market is going to exhibit vibrant growth in the next five years and is projected to touch $1.6 Billion in 2023. The global satellite market – which includes building, launching and sustaining communications between them – is worth $120bn and is driven by the increased demand for connectivity. India with its lower costs, could become a hub for the growing satellite launch industry. Commercial companies entering the space market, especially for the production of small satellites, and an increased demand for cheaper electronic components and cutting-edge technological advancements will play a critical role in driving this growth. With an estimated budget of around Rs. 8000 Cr for space in India, this year IESA has coined SPACETRONICS, a full day seminar and expo to discuss opportunities in Indian space programs for both Indian and foreign companies, with a special focus on MSMEs and start-up companies. Half a day workshop is organized by ISRO on SPACETRONICS day on 18th September.



The DEFTRONICS seminar and expo has been successfully facilitating various policy and technology related discussions in Aerospace & Defence sector for the last 4 years and is well received by the industry as the best knowledge sharing and networking event for Aerospace and Defence industry in India. DEFTRONICS seminar is going to happen on 19th September.”



SPACETRONICS & DEFTRONICS 2018 Summits is expected to host over 500 delegates and over 35 marquee speakers amongst many others. The Summit will focus on Workshop by ISRO relating to Avionics, Tracking & Telemetry, Satellite components, Electronics related to space applications/ software, process automation and ground-based systems, surveillance systems and vendor registration and procurement process. A B2B session of companies interested to be a vendor with ISRO is also planned. The SPACETRONICS day would also showcase Keynote address by Xilinx and TE Connectivity. The DEFTRONICS Day would showcase a workshop by the Defence Investment Cell, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India on Policy perspective and incentives for indigenous defence production and a panel on Bridging the gap in aspiration and reality in Defence Electronics Industry in India – Plan of action. The Summit has attracted the Russian A&D companies who would be present to talk about Russian Electronic Market Overview and the strategy of development.



The two-day summit will see over 28 exhibitors including start-ups in the A&D space. The objective of the summit is to strengthen the ecosystem and help participating companies reach out to wider network; engage with peers on exchanging ideas and discovering new opportunities. SPACETRONICS & DEFTRONICS 2018 will have the presence of various industry experts, government officials and leaders in the industry. Dignitaries from the Central & State Governments have been invited to grace the occasion along with participation from the Industry such as TE Connectivity, Xilinx, Moschip etc.



