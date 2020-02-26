IIM Calcutta and TalentSprint to Make Marketing Professionals AI Ready

by businesswireindia.com

Advanced Programme in AI-Powered Marketing

Hybrid Executive Programme includes IIM Calcutta Campus Visits and Live Online Sessions

includes IIM Calcutta Campus Visits and Live Online Sessions Equip and Enable 1000 Marketing Professionals in 3 years

The programme will help marketing professionals transition into the world of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The programme will commence in May 2020.

Today, marketing professionals are exploring a long list of use-cases using AI including personalised customer journeys, dynamic landing pages, programmatic media buying, automated social interactions and improved customer segmentation. IIM Calcutta with its acknowledged expertise in analytics, marketing and information technology is pleased to partner with TalentSprint to offer this cutting-edge programme for the marketing professionals of tomorrow.”

AI-powered marketing has been gaining more attention because of its potential to offer unprecedented data-driven insights.